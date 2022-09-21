Pixel 6a to get Rs 16,300 discount during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Check details

The Pixel 6a is all set to get a big price cut on Flipkart. The 5G phone will be available in India at an effective price of Rs 27,699 during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, which will begin on September 23. The Pixel 6a was originally announced with a starting price of Rs 43,999, which means that Flipkart will be offering a massive discount on the Pixel 6a. So, how is Flipkart providing a discount of Rs 16,300? Keep reading to find out.

Pixel 6a Flipkart deal explained

The Pixel 6a was introduced with a price of Rs 43,999 and its price will drop to Rs 34,199 during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. This means that the e-commerce giant will be offering a flat discount of Rs 9,800 on the Pixel 6a. There will also be a Rs 3,500 off on prepaid transactions and an additional Rs 3,000 discount on ICICI bank cards.

If you avail these two offers, then you will be able to buy the Pixel 6a at an effective price of Rs 27,699. With all the offers combined, you are getting a total discount of Rs 16,300 on this Pixel A series phone. Now that you know how the latest Pixel 6a deal works, the next question that comes to mind is that is it worth buying in India.

Pixel 6a: Is it worth buying in India?

The Pixel 6a is a really good smartphone and you are getting it at a very low price. But, this one has its own share of downsides too. If you also avail exchange offer on Flipkart, then you will likely be able to get this mid-range premium phone for less than Rs 25,000.

The Pixel 6a has a good set of cameras that can offer great photography experience at an affordable price. The dynamic range and exposure levels are well balanced. The colors are pretty much natural and lively. The details are retained well, as per our usage experience. We really liked clicking portrait shots using the Pixel 6a, considering the level of details, and sharpness was captured well. The blur effect was close to perfect. Google's Magic Eraser tool is really cool and works like wonders. It helps remove unnecessary elements or objects in a frame after clicking a photo. It can take better low light photos than some of the popular mid-range phones under Rs 30,000.

Okay, enough about the camera. What about other features? Well, the display is good enough for content consumption and I liked the compact form factor this one has. The screen is visible in direct sunlight too. The Pixel 6a has a 6.14-inch display that operates at Full HD+ resolution. This one has only 60Hz display, but Google has added support for HDR 10+ for high-end content viewing experience. The general performance of the 5G phone is good, so you don't have to worry about that.

But, the Pixel 6a features a slightly small 4,410mAh battery. So, hard-core users might be required to charge the device more often than is expected. Do keep in mind that Google doesn't ship a charger in the retail box. So, you will have to spend extra on buying a charger. The company has provided support for only 18W fast charging. If you are okay with this, then you should love the Pixel 6a smartphone.