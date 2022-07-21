Pixel 6a vs Nothing Phone (1): This or that?

Google and Nothing have finally brought their latest phones to the Indian market. Pixel 6a was unveiled in India earlier today, while the much rumoured Nothing Phone (1) was announced last week. Both have their own set of goods and bads. While the Pixel 6a focuses on offering outstanding camera performance and a clean user interface, the Nothing Phone (1) targets the gen Z looking for style and power in a package. The good thing is, Nothing also focuses on delivering a clean user interface, unlike most other phones in its price segment.

We have already used the Nothing Phone (1) extensively, but our Pixel 6a review is yet to be out. Until the full review of the Pixel 6a is out, for people who are confused about which one to get between the Pixel 6a and the Nothing Phone (1), here's a complete on-paper comparison between the two phones.

Pixel 6a vs Nothing Phone (1): Specifications compared

--The Pixel 6a comes packed with a 6.1-inch OLED screen with 60Hz refresh rate, and comes with a dual-tone metal and glass design. The Nothing Phone (1), on the other hand, comes packed with a larger 6.55-inch flexible OLED display with 60hz to 120hz adaptive refresh rate. It includes HDR10+ and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 support on front and back. The key highlight of the Nothing Phone (1) is that it includes 900 LEDs, which light up when there's a new notification. The LEDs also help while clicking photos in low light situations.

--On the hardware front, the Pixel 6a is powered by Google's in-house Tensor chipset coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Nothing Phone (1), on the hand, comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ SoC coupled with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The phone comes in three variants in total: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.

--In terms of camera performance, the Pixel 6a comes with a 12-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls. The Nothing Phone (1) also comes packed with dual cameras but includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 50-megapixel ultrawide angle lens. On the front, for selfies and video calls, the Phone (1) includes a 16-megapixel sensor.

-The Pixel 6a is backed by a 4308mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging support. However, just like the Nothing Phone (1), the Pixel phone also doesn't include a charger in the box. The Phone (1) is backed by a 4500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

-Software is where both phones shine. The Pixel 6a runs Android 12 currently and is expected to get Android 13 in the months to come. The Nothing Phone (1) runs on Android 12 with NothingOS custom skip on top that offers a stock Android experience, unlike most other phones in its price segment.

Pixel 6a vs Nothing Phone (1): Price in India

Google has positioned the Pixel 6a absurdly. The Pixel 6a has been launched in India at a price of Rs 43,999. The company is also offering Rs 4,000 instant discount to buyers shopping using Axis Bank card, which will bring the price down to Rs 39,999. It will go on sale on July 28.

Nothing Phone (1) comes in three variants. The base model comes with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at a price of Rs 32,999. The other two models with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage models come at a price of Rs 35,999 and Rs 38,999, respectively. The Phone (1) will go on sale for the first time on July 21 7pm.

