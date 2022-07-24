Pixel 6a vs OnePlus 10R: Which one to buy in India?

The Pixel 6a has finally been launched in India. The device was originally announced at Google's I/O event back in May this year, and the company has now revealed the availability as well as India price of the new Pixel A series phone. With a starting price of Rs 43,999, the Pixel 6a will be seen competing against the OnePlus 10R and other popular devices. Here's a detailed comparison of both smartphones.

Pixel 6a vs OnePlus 10R: Price in India

The Google Pixel 6a price in India is set at Rs 43,999, but you can get it for less than Rs 40,000 with bank and exchange offers on Flipkart. This price is for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage.

The 80W model of the OnePlus 10R 5G will cost you Rs 38,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, whereas the 150W model is priced at Rs 43,999 for 12GB RAM + 256GB configuration.

Pixel 6a vs OnePlus 10R: Design, display

The Pixel 6a definitely has a more premium design than the OnePlus 10R. This doesn't mean that the 10R doesn't have a good design. It offers a unique design and is pretty differentiable from the phones that are available in the market. The black colour model of the 10R looks classy and will likely appeal to a lot of people. It features a plastic back panel, whereas the Pixel 6a offers a glass body.

The Pixel 6a is more comfortable to hold, considering the compact form factor it has. But, the rear panel of this device is a fingerprint magnet and isn't smudge proof. One will also be required to buy a case as the rear panel is pretty slippery. The back panel of the OnePlus 10R keeps fingerprints at bay and the good thing about this device is you also get a case in the retail box. Both the handsets have a lightweight design and are not too heavy.

Both of them lack a headphone jack and pack stereo speakers. There is one feature that gives the Pixel 6a an edge over the OnePlus 10R and that is IP67 rating. While no phone is waterproof, this one at least has a water-resistant rating, which basically means that it can survive in 3 feet of water for 30 minutes. Having an IP rating is pretty beneficial, especially in the rainy season.

Those who like compact displays would love the feel of the Pixel 6a. The device has a 6.1-inch OLED HDR screen, which, in my opinion, is the best display size as it makes it a little easier to handle the phone with one hand. The screen has a coating of Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The OnePlus 10R, on the other hand, has a bigger 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED HDR10+ screen that is protected by a Gorilla Glass 5.

The Pixel phone has 800 nits of peak brightness and its screen gets bright enough in direct sunlight. Comparatively, the 10R has 950nits of maximum brightness, which means this one has a slightly brighter display. The Pixel phone has a standard 60Hz screen, while the 10R has support for 120Hz refresh rate. So, 10R buyers will get slightly better scrolling and overall smoother performance. The handsets have a punch-hole display design, similar to most phones out there.

Pixel 6a vs OnePlus 10R: Chipset, software

The Pixel 6a draws power from Google's flagship Tensor chipset, which can handle most of the tasks that you will throw at it. The same is also the case with the OnePlus 10R. It features a MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX SoC. You will get more or less the same performance on both the phones. The devices offer an in-display fingerprint sensor. The 10R can unlock the screen a little faster in comparison to Pixel.

Both the Pixel 6a and OnePlus 10R don't offer bloatware (aka third-party apps) out of the box. People who want a complete stock Android experience with a clean UI and want to enjoy some software benefits can go for the Google Pixel 6a.

Pixel buyers will exclusively get free access to 100GB cloud storage, which is huge. If you are a non-Pixel user, then you need to pay Rs 1,300 per year for 100GB plan. If you own a Pixel phone, then you will get to experience the latest Android OS just when Google releases it, unlike some other phones in the market. Google will provide 3 years of Android OS updates and 5 years of security updates. OnePlus too will offer 3 Android OS updates, but only four years of security patches.

Pixel 6a vs OnePlus 10R: Camera

We have used both the phones, so we can say that the Pixel 6a will offer you a much better experience than the OnePlus 10R in both photography and videography, with a good accuracy level.

As for the specs, the 10R has a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, which has support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor, and a 2-megapixel GC02M1 macro camera. On the front, one will find a 16-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL S5K3P9 sensor with EIS support.

The Pixel 6a sports a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 12.2-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support, and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle camera. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens.

Pixel 6a vs OnePlus 10R: Battery, fast charging

The Pixel 6a falls short in this department. It doesn't come with a charger and Google has provided only 18W fast charging support. This means that you will have to buy a charger separately. It features a smaller battery than the OnePlus 10R, so the third-party charger that you buy shouldn't take longer to top up the battery. The 6a features a 4,410mAh battery.

The OnePlus 10R comes in two battery and charging models. One of them features a 4,500mAh battery with support for 150W charging, and the another one has a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The 150W fast charging tech is claimed to deliver up to 50 percent in 5 minutes, while the 80W charger will take around 32 minutes. And yes, OnePlus bundles a fast charger in the retail box, unlike Google.

Pixel 6a vs OnePlus 10R: Which one to buy in India?

It totally depends on what all features are more important to you. The Google Pixel 6a is a bit expensive, but it will still appeal to many users for some of the features it offers. Those who want stock Android and want to enjoy some software benefits can buy the Pixel. The Pixel phone will offer the best photography experience in the segment. You will get similar general performance on both the devices. You can buy the OnePlus 10R if you want a slightly longer battery life and don't want to miss out on fast charging support. Both the handsets offer a vivid display and you can decide whether you would prefer a compact or a bigger canvas for content viewing.

Also Read: | WhatsApp finally letting users react to messages with any emoji

Also Read: | Samsung Galaxy S23 series could launch with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC worldwide

Also Read: | Chromecast with Google TV launched in India, priced at Rs 6,399