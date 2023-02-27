Pixel 7 and Pixel 6a are available with up to Rs 10,000 discount on Flipkart, check out details

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 6a have received a big discount on Flipkart. There is no specific sale event on the platform, but the 5G devices are available with up to 10,000 discount offer. The Pixel 6a and Pixel 7 have been proven to be the best camera phones in the market. This would probably be the best time to buy any one of these devices who have been waiting to buy get one at a lower price. Here is everything you need to know.

Pixel 6a and Pixel 7 Flipkart discount offer explained

The Pixel 6a is listed on Flipkart with a starting price of Rs 29,999 for the 128GB storage model. The device was launched last year for more than Rs 40,000 and it is now selling for less than Rs 30,000 in India.

The Pixel 7 is available at a discounted price of Rs 57,099 on Flipkart, which is down from its original price of Rs 59,999. So, customers are almost getting a discount offer of Rs 3,000 on this 5G phone. There is a Rs 7,000 discount offer on Axis bank, American Express, SBI, HDFC, and ICICI bank cards. This effectively brings down the price to Rs 50,099.

Pixel 6a: Is it worth buying in 2023?

The Pixel 6a is a really good smartphone and you are getting it at a very low price. But, this one has its own share of downsides too.

The Pixel 6a has a good set of cameras that can offer great photography experience at an affordable price. The dynamic range and exposure levels are well balanced. The colors are pretty much natural and lively. The details are retained well, as per our usage experience. We really liked clicking portrait shots using the Pixel 6a, considering the level of details, and sharpness was captured well. The blur effect was close to perfect. Google's Magic Eraser tool is really cool and works like wonders. It helps remove unnecessary elements or objects in a frame after clicking a photo. It can take better low-light photos than some of the popular mid-range phones under Rs 30,000.

Okay, enough about the camera. What about other features? Well, the display is good enough for content consumption and I liked the compact form factor this one has. The screen is almost visible in direct sunlight too. The Pixel 6a has a 6.14-inch display that operates at Full HD+ resolution. This one has only 60Hz display, but Google has added support for HDR 10+ for a high-end content viewing experience. The general performance of the 5G phone is good, so you don't have to worry about that.

But, the Pixel 6a features a 4,410mAh battery. So, hard-core users might be required to charge the device more often than expected. Do keep in mind that Google doesn't ship a charger in the retail box. So, you will have to buy one. The company has provided support for only 18W fast charging. If you are okay with this, then you should love the Pixel 6a smartphone.

Pixel 7: Is it worth buying in India?

The Pixel 7 won't disappoint you in the performance department. Though, its Tensor chip is not the fastest in the market and one will likely get a slightly better experience with the ones that have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood. The 120Hz QHD display is pretty attractive and vibrant too which makes for a good binge-watching experience. The panel is protected by Corning's topmost Gorilla Glass Victus. You also get a clean user interface out of the box as well as some exclusive features that Google includes with its Pixel phones. These are Magic Eraser, Astrophotography, Google Recorder speaker labels, and more.

The camera is, of course, one of its strongest suits, and people will get great shots with the Pixel 7. Though, an internal test conducted by our India Today Tech team revealed that the Samsung Galaxy S23 is capable of delivering slightly better-looking shots compared to the Pixel 7 with more livelyness, refined dynamic range, clarity as well as details.

Do keep in mind that the Pixel 7 has support for slow charging (20W) and the speakers are just fine. There is no headphone jack, which is something that is missing on most of the premium phones in the market. Lastly, the company doesn't ship a charger in the box, which means that one will have to buy one separately.

The Pixel 7 has an IP68 rating, so the device is water resistant. The added bonus is its support for wireless charging. You will likely be required to charge the device twice a day with heavy usage. The device gets very hot when it needs to handle pressure.