Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro launched in India with Tensor G2 processor, price starts at Rs 59,999

Google has finally launched the Pixel 7 series in India. The new 5G devices are only similar in terms of design and the rest of the features are mostly different, apart from the chipset. The new flagship phones are using Google's second-generation Tensor chipset. They have a similar rear camera setup too, but the Pro model gets an additional 48-megapixel telephoto lens. Here's everything you need to know about the latest Pixel phones.

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro specifications

Both the 5G phones have retained the old design that we saw on the Pixel 6 series last year. On the front is a typical punch-hole display design, and a horizontally placed camera setup at the back. The difference is in the display department.

The regular version sports a 6.32-inch screen that operates at 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution. The screen has support for a 90Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 7 Pro, on the other hand, has a bigger 6.7-inch pOLED display that refreshes at 120Hz.

The new Android devices run on the latest Android 13 out of the box. They are powered by a Tensor G2 chipset. The Pixel 7 series even has IP68 water-resistant rating.

The Pro model has a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. The primary camera has support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). It is backed by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. It has 125 degrees field of view, up from the Pixel 6 Pro's 114 degrees. The setup also includes a 48-megapixel telephoto lens with f/3.5 aperture and OIS support. This one has a 4.8x optical zoom, which is an upgrade over the 4x optical zoom. There is also up to 30x digital magnification.

The standard model has a dual rear camera setup and it is the same as the Pro model, except that you don't get a telephoto sensor on this. However, Google has decreased the field-of-view of the standard model from 114 degrees to 106 degrees. On the front, both phones have a 10.8-megapixel selfie camera.

While the Pixel 7 Pro features a typical 5,000mAh battery, while the Pixel 7 offers a much smaller 4,355mAh unit, which is a downgrade from Pixel 6's 4,600mAh battery. The company has even provided support for wireless charging.

Pixel 7 launched in India: Price and pre-order details

The Pixel 7 price in India is set at Rs 59,999, whereas the Pixel 7 Pro is priced at Rs 84,999. The company is yet to confirm the release date of the new Pixel 7 series. But, those who are interested in buying the latest flagship phone from Google can now pre-order it via Flipkart. The listing for this is already live. The Flipkart listing says that those who will pre-order the new phone will be able to buy the Pixel Buds A series at a discounted price of Rs 5,999. Its original retail price in India is Rs 9,999, which means that customers will be getting a discount of Rs 4,000.



Furthermore, the Fitbit Inspire 2 fitness band can be bought for as low as Rs 4,999. It was originally launched for Rs 7,999 in India. So, Google will be giving a discount of Rs 3,000 on this wearable. Lastly, those who will pre-order the Pixel 7 series will be given the handset on a priority basis. Flipkart hasn't revealed any bank offers yet. The details will likely be revealed soon, considering the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are now up for pre-order in India.