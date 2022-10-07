Pixel 7 goes official in India at Rs 59999, but you can buy it for as low as Rs 49999

Google unveiled two new flagship Pixel phones in India and the global market last night the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. Both Pixel 7 series phones are up for pre-orders on Flipkart, while customers will be able to purchase the phones starting October 13. Google together with Flipkart have partnered with HDFC Bank to offer up to Rs 10,000 instant discount on card as well as EMI transactions.

As the Flipkart teaser reveals, after the HDFC Bank offer, Pixel 7 will be available at Rs 49,999 while the price of the Pixel 7 Pro drops to Rs 74,999. Both the Pixel phones are available in a single model. The Pixel 7 comes with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, while the Pixel 7 Pro comes with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The smartphones run on Google's latest Android 13 software out of the box.

The good thing is there's not a lot of difference in the price of the Pixel 7 in India and the United States. In the US, the Pixel 7 comes at $599 (which translates to around Rs 50,000). After applying for the bank offer, the price of the phone in India also drops to Rs 50,000. It should be noted that the HDFC Bank offer is available only for a limited time, so, if you were waiting to upgrade your old Pixel to a new one, this is surely the best time.

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro specifications: Quick look

-- The Pixel 7 comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz screen refresh rate. In comparison, the Pixel 7 Pro offers a bigger 6.7-inch LTPO display that offers QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz screen refresh rate.

-- Both the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro phones are powered by Google's own new Tensor G2 processor, which is said to be a much upgraded version of last year's Tensor chip.

--On the software front, the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro run on Google's latest Android 13 software out of the box. The company claims that both Pixel phones offer 5 years of security updates.

-- The Pixel 7 includes two rear cameras consisting of a primary 50-megapixel camera + a 12-megapixel secondary camera with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The Pixel 7 Pro also features a 50-megapixel primary camera + a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens on the rear. The Pro model also comes with a 48-megapixel telephoto lens with support for 30x Super Resolution Zoom and 5x optical zoom. On the front, the phones include a 10.8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

-- Google claims that the Pixel 7 series can offer up to 72 hours of battery life with Google's Extreme Battery Saver mode on a single charge.