Pixel 7 series launching this week, everything we know about Google's new phones so far

Google's new-gen Pixel 7 smartphones will launch this week. The company is hosting an event on October 6, where we will see the launch of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro alongside the Pixel smartwatch. As the names suggest, the Pixel 7 devices succeed the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro from last year. Interestingly, Google confirmed the development of the Pixel 7 series months before the launch, and has also announced the launch of a Pixel tablet next year.

For the last few years, Pixel smartphones have been available globally, excluding India. This year, Google is launching the premium Pixel 7 and 7 Pro in the country, though it is unclear whether the duo's launch will align with the global event. Google has already shown the design, and there's not much of a difference in terms of looks over the Pixel 6 series. But in terms of specifications, we may see some upgrades and here is everything we know so far.

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro

Starting with the design, both smartphones will retain the large rectangular band for the rear camera module, though this year's models seem to have a more protruding design. Otherwise, the back gets a dual-tone glass finish, and the front will likely have a hole-punch design. Leaks have suggested that the regular Pixel 7 will be more compact than the Pixel 6, while the Pro model will retain the same screen size. If true, then the Pixel 7 Pro may come with a 6.7-inch 120Hz panel, while the regular version could sport a 6.3-inch screen with 90Hz refresh rate.

Google has started using its in-house Tensor chipsets for Pixel phones since last year, so don't expect processors from Qualcomm or MediaTek. This year, we will see a new-gen Tensor 2 chipset on the Pixel 7 series likely paired with the latest LPDDR5 RAM tech and UFS 3.1 storage. The Pixel 7 series will ship with Android 13 OS out of the box. There is no information on the battery, but the new models are expected to offer larger units with support for fast charging tech.

The Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro will reportedly use the same 50-megapixel Isocell GN1 main rear camera sensors. It could be backed by a 12-megapixel Sony IMX381 ultrawide sensor, which we have also seen on the Pixel 6 lineup. The Pixel 7 Pro is said to have one more sensor and this one could be the 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 telephoto sensor. On the front, we could see an 11-megapixel Samsung 3J1 sensor.

In terms of pricing, the Pixel 7 could retain the same starting price as the Pixel 6 - $599, which is roughly Rs 50,000, for the base 128GB model.The price of the Pixel 7 Pro remains unclear.