Pixel 7 series, Pixel Watch, and everything else Google will announce during October 6 event

Google will host its latest Pixel event on October 6. The event is still two weeks away, but some of the leaks for the new devices have started appearing online. Google has already confirmed that it will announce the Pixel 7, and Pixel 7 Pro. We will also finally get to see a Google Pixel Watch. The company will also take the wraps off new additions to the Nest smart home portfolio.

The latest Google Pixel event will be livestreamed online. So, those who are interested will be able to watch the event on "Made by Google" event page or livestream it on Google's official YouTube account. People can also follow India Today Tech to get live updates. The Pixel event will start at 10:00AM ET, which is about 7:30PM in India.

It is currently unknown whether Google will bring the new devices to India or not. The chances of Pixel 7 series are pretty unlikely, considering the company stopped launching the flagship phones after the Pixel 3 series. But, you never know, Google could decide to announce the new Pixel phones in India as well. As of now, there is no confirmation on this. Here's everything that Google is expected to announce after 2 weeks.

Pixel 7 series

Google will unveil two models - the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. The teasers so far have shown that the new devices will have a design similar to the older models. One will still see a horizontal camera module at the back of the Pixel phones. It seems that Google has just changed the placement of the sensors. The main camera and the ultra-wide-angle sensor on the Pro model will reportedly be clubbed together. There will also be a third camera that will be placed separately and it is said to be the telephoto lens.

The teasers also show that the rear camera module might be a little more prominent compared to Pixel 6 series. You will see the usual Google logo on the back panel. The standard model is said to come with two cameras at the back. The company will sell the phones in black, white, and coral colours, according to the video teaser shared by Google.

While the video doesn't reveal the front of the Pixel 7 series, we expect it come with a punch-hole display design that we have seen on the previous models. The leaks have suggested that the standard model will be more compact than the Pixel 6, while the Pro model will retain the same screen size. The rumour mill claims that the Pixel 7 could come with a 6.7-inch 120Hz panel and the regular version could sport a 6.3-inch screen with 90Hz refresh rate.

Don't expect Google to use Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC for its new high-end handsets. The company has already confirmed that the new Pixel phones will be powered by Google's second-generation Tensor chipset. The Pixel 7 series will hip with Android 13 OS out of the box. There is no information on the battery, but the new models are expected to offer larger units with support for fast charging tech.

The leaks suggests that the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro will reportedly use the same 50-megapixel Isocell GN1 main rear camera sensors. It could be backed by a 12-megapixel Sony IMX381 ultrawide sensor, which we have also seen on the Pixel 6 lineup. The Pixel 7 Pro is said to have one more sensor and this one could be the 48-megapixel Samsung GM1 telephoto sensor. On the front, we could see an 11-megapixel Samsung 3J1 sensor.

Pixel Watch

We will finally get to see the Pixel Watch at this year's Google Pixel event. The details about the Pixel Watch are pretty less. The teaser image shared by Google shows that the smartwatch will have a circular dial and a premium strap. It is said to come with an OLED screen, Samsung's Exynos 9110 SoC, 2GB RAM + 32GB of storage, and a 300mAh battery. The smartwatch will run on WearOS.

"The Google Pixel Watch is the first smartwatch designed and built by us - and the first time we're bringing together Google's helpfulness and Fitbit's health and fitness expertise. And it's all presented in a new, reimagined WearOS experience, and designed to work with all Pixel and Android phones, as well as Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Buds A-Series wireless earbuds," Google said.