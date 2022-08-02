Pixel 7 series release date and pre-order details leak online, is it coming to India?

The two biggest launches of the year are still pending, and the events are not too far away. While Apple is expected to announce its latest iPhone 14 series in September this year, Google is expected to launch the new Pixel 7 series in October 2022. The dates for the events are still under wraps, but a fresh leak has dropped some hints about the Pixel event all thanks to known leaker Jon Prosser. Here's everything you need to know.

Earlier this year at the Google I/O developer conference, the software giant confirmed the existence of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones. But it didn't reveal the launch details. Now, the cited source is claiming that the flagship phone will be up for pre-order on October 6 and the devices will be on sale on October 13.

But, don't get too excited about it as there is no confirmation on whether the new Pixel 7 series will come to India or not. Also, the chances of Pixel 7 arriving in India are pretty less, considering the company stopped launching its flagship phones a long time back. The devices such as Pixel 4, Pixel 5, and Pixel 6 series didn't make it to India. But, Google could change its decision this year. We will likely get to know about it in October this year.

Google Pixel 7: What to expect

The Pixel 7 series will likely be powered by Google's next-gen Tensor chipset. There is no doubt that the devices will ship with the latest Android 13 OS out of the box.

While not a lot is known about the devices, a recent leak suggested that the Pro model will have a brighter display compared to last year's model. It will reportedly have a big screen with support for 1,000nits of brightness, up from 800nits of brightness. The flagship devices are still not expected to come with LTPO display and with support for HDR 10+. But, the Pixel 7 Pro could come with a 120Hz screen for a smoother scrolling experience. The panel will likely operate at QHD+ resolution.

Google isn't expected to make big changes in terms of design. For photography, the Pixel 7 series is reportedly using an 11-megapixel Samsung 3J1 sensor, which will be housed on the front side. This sensor has dual-pixel autofocus (DPAF) capabilities, which means that one can expect to get some good portrait shots with the upcoming Pixel phones.

At the back of the phone, there could be a Samsung GN1 sensor and a Sony IMX381 ultra-wide-angle camera. The premium phones will likely feature an in-display sensor for biometric authentication. The rest of the details are yet to be revealed.

