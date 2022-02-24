Pixel 7: Specs, features, design, expected India price and everything we know so far

Google unveiled the most advanced Pixel phones last year in the form of Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. While the hype around the current lineup is not yet over, we have begun to see leaks around the next gen Pixel 7 series. At first renders of Pixel 7 Pro leaked showcasing a design similar to the Pixel 6 Pro and now images of the vanilla Pixel 7 have surfaced online. It's not surprising to see the same design being carried on the next Pixel series as the company just refreshed the design on the Pixel 6.

While the overall design is expected to remain same as the current models, we may see small changes in the form factor. Other than that we can expect improved performance with the second gen Tensor chipset, possibly better battery life and enhanced video capabilities. The details are scarce at the moment but we try to give you an idea as to what you can expect from the Pixel 7 series, so read ahead to find out all the details.

Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro: Specs and features

-- The Pixel 7 series is months away from the launch but leaks around the lineup have already begun to appear. It is likely that Google will introduce two high-end devices this year namely - Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. In a couple of fresh leaks, the design of Pixel 7 series has been revealed. The renders of both these phones have come from tipster Onleaks in collaboration with Mysmartprice and Car HP, separately.

-- In the pictures, Pixel 7 Pro can be seen featuring a design identical to the Pixel 6 Pro. The phone has a visor shaped camera module that holds triple rear cameras with an LED flash. It's worth noting that the visor bends around the edge, hence, the cases for Pixel 6 Pro will not work on the Pixel 7 Pro.

Pixel 7 Pro, Photo- Onleaks and Mysmartprice

It is reported that Pixel 7 Pro measures 163 × 76.6 × 8.7 mm which is quite similar to the dimensions of Pixel 6 Pro measures 163.9 × 75.9 × 8.9 mm. The display on the Pixel 6 Pro could be between 6.7- 6.8-inches. In comparison, Pixel 6 Pro has a 6.7-inch display. Google brought 120Hz refresh rate support on the 6 Pro, thus the feature should trickle down in the next model as well.

-- Like its elder sibling, it may sport a similar design to its predecessor. However, there may be a slight change in the dimensions of the new device. As reported, Pixel 7 may measure 163.9 × 75.9 × 8.9 mm. This means that the phone will be slightly smaller, wider and a tad bit thinner than the Pixel 6.

-- As for the cameras on Pixel 7, we can expect dual sensors like its predecessor. Out of which the main camera should be a wide-angle lens, while the one accompanying it should be an ultrawide sensor.

Google introduced its custom-made Tensor chipset on the Pixel 6 series. The chipset enables a bunch of new features for the phone as well as the camera. So it will be interesting to see what Google has on offer with the second gen Tensor chipset.

While Google made a plethora of changes on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Not everything turned out well for the two devices and hence needs improvement. The Pixel 6 series has a fairly slow in-display fingerprint scanner which needs to be fixed on the upcoming models. Along with that, people have reported low visibility on the Pixel series, average battery life and slow charging issues. All of these are small changes but they can make the Pixel experience a lot better. Thus we would like to see these changes appear on the Pixel 7 series.

Pixel 7 series launch and Price (expected)

At the moment there's no information about the launch of the Pixel 7 series. However, we expect the launch to take place in October following the previous launch cycles. Like the launch date, we barely have any information about the pricing of the upcoming Pixel flagships. To recall Pixel 6 was launched at an affordable price of $599 (roughly Rs 45200) while the Pixel 6 Pro came in at $899 (roughly Rs 67,900). Considering the next Pixel series will be a minor upgrade, we expect little to no change in prices.