Pixel 7a is coming to India soon? Here is what we know

The Pixel 7a will come to India in 2023, according to tipster Mukul Sharma. It doesn't seem like the device will launch anytime soon because its predecessor arrived in the country just five months back. There are chances that the new version could arrive sooner to the country. Some of the leaks about the upcoming Pixel 7a phone have already been leaked online. Here is everything you need to know.

When will Pixel 7a launch in India?

Google will host its annual I/O event in May this year and you can expect the company to announce the Pixel 7a in the global market, similar to what it did with last year's version. However, the handset didn't immediately arrive in India. So, there are chances that the Pixel 7a could also come to the Indian market a little later. The cited source didn't reveal the exact India launch date of the Pixel 7a smartphone. But, we will at least get to know about the phone if it launches at the upcoming Google event.

Pixel 7a: Expected specifications, price

The Pixel 7a could use the same Tensor G2 processor, which is powering the Pixel 7 Pro smartphone. This one might feature a ceramic body, which Google seems to be offering for the first time with Pixel phones. You can expect the design to be similar to the Pixel 6a as a hands-on video has suggested the same.

The Pixel 7a is said to get a telephoto sensor, which will be a first for the Pixel A series. It is tipped to pack a flagship camera, which it might borrow from last year's Pixel 7 Pro smartphone. There are no details about other sensors, but we do expect this one to offer a much greater experience than its predecessor. In a blind test conducted by popular YouTuber MKBHD, the Pixel 6a turned out to be the "best overall" camera phone of 2022 and the handset also got the "best portrait" camera badge.

The leaks so far suggest that the new affordable Pixel phone will have support for wireless charging. It is unknown whether this one will have a water-resistant rating. Its predecessor boasts of an IP67 rating, and we expect the new version to offer a higher IP rating.

The Pixel 6a was originally launched in India with a starting price of Rs 43,999 and the Pixel 7a could also be made available in a similar price range. The price of the Pixel 6a has dropped and one can get it for Rs 32,999 right now.