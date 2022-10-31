Pixel 7a tipped to launch with flagship features: Telephoto camera, wireless charging, and more

Just a few months back, the Pixel 6a was released, and leaks for the Pixel 7a have started appearing online. Google's next generation of Pixel-A series phone is expected to get some features that usually remain exclusive to flagship devices. The Pixel 7a is said to come a telephoto camera, which is a first for the Pixel-A series and we have always seen Google offering it only with expensive models. It is also tipped to come with a more premium build and other major upgrades. Keep reading to know more.

The Pixel 7a will come with a triple rear camera setup. It is said to include an ultra-wide camera, which is something that the Pixel 4a also has. But, a telephoto sensor would be a first for the affordable Pixel A series. Currently, only the Pro models of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series have a telephoto camera. A report by 9to5Google claims that the Pixel 7a might have a better one compared to last year's flagship model.

It is said to retain the 50-megapixel Samsung GN1 main sensor that we have seen on the Pixel 6 series. It could be accompanied by a 64-megapixel Sony IMX787 telephoto camera as well as a 13-megapixel Sony IMX712 ultrawide sensor. The latter will also be seen on the front, as per the cited source.

Apart from these camera upgrades, the Pixel 7a will also reportedly arrive with support for wireless charging tech. However, it will only be capable of offering 5W charging speed, which is very slow for phones and one won't likely use it. This feature could be used to charge wireless earbuds.

The Pixel 7a, which will likely arrive next year, is said to come with a more premium build. It will reportedly have a ceramic body, rather than plastic, glass or metal build that we have seen on previous Pixel phones. It will likely be powered by Google's latest Tensor G2 chipset, which is powering the recently launched Pixel 7 series.

As of now, there is no information on the launch timeline of the Pixel 7a, but we do know that it will arrive in 2023. Will it come to India? It depends. The Pixel 5a didn't come to India, but the Pixel 6a did. If Google receives a good response for the Pixel 6a, then it could bring the next generation of the Pixel-A series phone to the Indian market too. It is still pretty early to talk about this.