Pixel Notepad may be Google's first foldable smartphone, will likely cost less than Galaxy Z Fold 3

A foldable smartphone by Google is repeatedly being hinted at over the past couple of months. In another such update, a report now notes that the upcoming foldable by Google may be named "Pixel Notepad" and may cost much less than what was previously expected.

The report comes from 9to5Google, which cites a source having knowledge of Google's Pixel plans for the development. As per the publication, the company is going with the name Pixel Notepad for its first-ever foldable phone. The name Pixel Logbook was also under consideration previously, though the company now seems to have gone with the other one.

This would mean a remarkable, yet understandable departure from Google's usual way of naming its phones. The company has mostly indicated its Pixel-line of gadgets with numbers, or single alphabets associated alongside them - Pixel 6 or Pixel 5a, for instance. It was earlier thought that the company would go for the name Pixel Fold for its foldable device. Even Pixel Notepad though is quite a contrast from the numerical naming scheme.

That being said, the report notes that the name has not been confirmed officially and might be subject to change till the device finally makes its way to the international markets. The source of the publications also revealed that Google may launch the Pixel Notepad at a lower price point than the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Samsung's foldable flagship phone retails for a starting price of Rs 1,49,999 in India. So, if the foldable phone from Google makes its way to the country, expect it to price less than that.

However, chances are bleak that this will happen, as the source also mentions limited availability for the Pixel Notepad initially. This means that the foldable Pixel might only be available in the US at the time of its launch. It is only after a few months that its global rollout is expected to take place.

All this, however, is only the run of the rumour mill at this point. Since Google has not officially commented on the phone's existence, it is suggested you do not take these speculations too seriously. Yes, such a phone has been hinted at in the past, but contradicting reports have also emerged around the same. Though if you think about it, it only makes sense for Google to come up with a foldable smartphone, like many others, to have a presence in the segment.