Pixel phones get 5G support update, but it is not for everyone

Google has finally rolled out a software update to enable 5G on Pixel phones, but it is not available for everyone. The company has pushed out an Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 update for Pixel phones, which activates 5G on the devices. The Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro already have support for 5G because of the Tensor chip they are using, but these devices needed an update to enable support for it.

Most of the tech companies have already released an update to enable 5G on their phones, but Google is still struggling to push out the update. It was supposed to offer the update in December last year, but this didn't happen and the reason for this is also unknown. Google has promised to deliver the 5G update to all users in the first quarter of 2023. Now that the beta update is out, you can expect the stable version to be released soon.

People who can't wait for the stable version can consider enrolling for Google's Android beta program and install the latest Android 13 QPR2 Beta 2 update to experience 5G. The details about the update were first reported by TelecomTalk. If the beta program is full, then you will have to wait for the stable version to hit your device.

"We have been actively working with Indian carriers on the various requirements that go into provisioning 5G and look forward to rolling this out for Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel 6a in Q1 2023," Google said in an official statement.

Besides, these are the 2022 phones from Google that have been praised a lot of their camera capabilities. A blind camera test was conducted by popular YouTuber MKBHD, which included phones across different price categories. The result, which was based on 21 million votes, showed that the Pixel 6a managed to beat flagship phones like iPhone 14 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

In the blind camera test, the Pixel 6a won the "Best Overall" category for 2022 and the Pixel 7 Pro also got the badge for "Best Portrait" camera phone. The Pixel-A series phone also garnered second place in the "Best low light" photos category. Interestingly, even Google's flagship Pixel 7 series couldn't perform better than the lower-priced Pixel 6a in some of the camera categories. The 7 Pro was placed in the second position in the "Best Overall" and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra got the fifth spot. Apple iPhone 14 Pro is surprisingly two spots down from the Samsung phone.