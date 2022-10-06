Pixel Watch, Google's first smartwatch officially launched: Price, specifications

The Pixel Watch, Google's first smartwatch with a round shaped dial, has been officially unveiled. First unveiled at the Google IO event in May, the latest Pixel Watch smartwatch is Google's answer to Apple's popular Apple Watch series that only works with iPhones. The Pixel Watch can work with other Android smartphones, though it is said to work more efficiently with its Pixel phones, similar to the Pixel Buds earbuds.

Google says its new Pixel Watch dial is made with 80 per cent recycled stainless steel that is aligned with the company's sustainability goals. Its dial comes in three colours - black, silver, and gold. Users can upgrade the smartwatch with different coloured bands.

The pricing details of the Pixel Watch will be announced shortly. Just for perspective, Apple Watch Series 8's price in India starts at Rs 45,900. On the other hand, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 with custom WearOS costs Rs 27,999 in the country.

As mentioned, the Pixel Watch features a round dial that includes a traditional crown on the side to control the device. It will run on WearOS and it also supports Bluetooth calling.

