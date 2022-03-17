Planning to buy a new air conditioner? Keep these 5 things in mind

As summer approaches, many of you may have already cleaned your AC filters or refilled the gas. The rest may consider purchasing a brand new air conditioner. Some of the most popular ACs come from brands like Voltas, Blue Star, Whirlpool, LG, Panasonic, Samsung, Hitachi, among many others. While you may have a personal brand preference, there are five checkpoints you should definitely go through before buying a new AC for your living room or bedroom.

Before anything else, you should set a budget. Air conditioners are offered at various prices from across various brands. Once you have a budget planned, consider the following pointers before buying an air conditioner for your home.

How to buy the right air conditioner

Pick the right type of AC

There are two types of air conditioners available in the market Window AC and Split AC. Window air conditioners are quite large and incorporate every component inside a single chassis, which helps extend the lifecycle. Considering the repairing cost is lower in Window ACs, they end up being much cheaper than the split ACs. To install Window ACs you must have 9-12 inch thick walls. And the installation process for Window ACs is usually extremely.

The second kind of air conditioner is split, which you will find in most households these days. Split ACs are developed by separating the compressor and heat dispensing coils into an external unit that sits outside your house. Such air conditioners also come with some limitations as to how apart the internal and external unit can be installed. Maintenance for split ACs is difficult when compared to Window ACs.

Know the capacity

ACs should always be purchased keeping in mind the size of the room. If you have a smaller room, you should ideally opt for air conditioners with a 1-ton capacity. In the case of medium and large-sized rooms, 1.5 and 2-ton capacity should be enough. However, if you wish to install an air conditioner in a big living room, you may have to opt for two 2-ton ACs or simply turn your house centrally air-conditioned.

Find out the rating or stars

Rating is one of the most important aspects to consider if you are buying an air conditioner. All air conditioners come with a rating or stars. More the stars, the better efficiency the machine offers. For instance, an air conditioner with a 5-star rating will be more efficient or consume less power when compared to a 3-star rated AC. So, if you wish to save up on your monthly electricity bill, opt for a 5-star AC. Reports suggest that a 5-star AC can be up to 35 percent more efficient than a 1-star air conditioner. It should be noted that 5-star ACs are also way more expensive than the rest.

Opt for ACs with a lower noise level

You must always select an air conditioner based on the noise level. If you are a light sleeper or have kids at home, it is better to opt for a relatively quiet air conditioner. Some air conditioners come with features like quiet or breeze mode, you can opt for such machines as well. It should be noted that Window ACs produce louder sounds when compared to split ACs.

Check after-sales service

All air conditioners, mainly split ACs, have complex and mechanical technology built inside them, which means that they require servicing even when they are in working condition. You should always pick an AC with good servicing, especially in your area. In other words, don't just buy an AC because you like it as a good after-sales service is extremely important.