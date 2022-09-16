Planning to buy cheaper iPhone 14 from the US? Skip the plan and get it from these countries

iPhone 14 goes on sale starting today. In India, the iPhone model starts at a price of Rs 79,900 for the base 128GB storage model. There is no denying that the iPhone 14's price in India is higher than in most countries. Similar has been the case every year. Over the years, we have seen many Indians ask their relatives/friends staying in the US to get cheaper iPhones for them.

This year as well, the scenario remains almost the same. The iPhone 14 price in the US is the cheapest when compared to the rest of the world, but we would suggest not buying this year's iPhones from the US. Now, that's simply because the iPhone 14 series models in the US come without a SIM tray and only support eSIM. This means if you buy any of the iPhone 14 models from the United States you will need to have eSIM support activated from day one since you will not be able to use your physical SIM card.

Notably, eSIM support is available on a year older iPhone model dubbed the iPhone 13, but there's a physical SIM slot as well. So, it is better to get the iPhone 14 from either Japan or Canada, where the iPhone 14 is available at a much lower price than in India. In fact, the iPhone 14 price in these countries is almost close to the US price.

--The iPhone 14 is available at a much lower price in Canada when compared to the Indian market. You can get the iPhone for a starting price of Rs 67,068 (approx) in Canada.

--Another country where the iPhone 14 is available for a cheaper price is Japan as well. In Japan, you can purchase an iPhone 14 starting from Rs 67,000 (approx).

Now, if you can do without a SIM tray, then go ahead and buy the iPhone 14 from the United States. In the US, the iPhone 14 starts at around Rs 63,601 (approx).

Notably, the process to activate or enable an eSIM is pretty simple but it varies from operator to operator. In India, currently, Airtel and Jio support eSIM on both prepaid and postpaid plans, while Vi offers the eSIM option on postpaid plans only. Read here to enable eSIM on your phone number.

Well, if you are not lucky to have friends or relatives in the US, Canada, or Japan, then you can spend a little extra and buy the iPhone model from India. The iPhone 14 goes on sale in the country starting today. The sale will be live on the Apple India store, Flipkart, Amazon, and several other platforms.