Planning to buy JioPhone Next? Here are five things you should know

Jio plans to revolutionise the smartphone market with the JioPhone Next which will be available in the country starting Diwali or November 4, 2021. Jio's very first attempt at making a smartphone was a result of a partnership with Google. It comes with a custom PragatiOS and looks to empower users by giving them an affordable smartphone option. India Today Tech got its hands on the JioPhone Next and you can read our first impressions here. At the same time, we have been getting a lot of queries. So, if you have been planning to buy the JioPhone Next, here are five important things that you must know.

Price and EMI plans

There is obviously a lot of confusion around the JioPhone Next pricing. You can only blame Jio for that. This was supposed to be the most affordable 4G smartphone in the world, which it clearly isn't at Rs 6,499. However, you can grab the handset for a down payment of Rs 1,999 and a processing fee of Rs 501. The rest of the amount can be paid in EMIs. The advantage in this case is that these EMIs are bundled with data and calling benefits. Here are all the plans announced by Jio so far -

1 Always-on plan

18-month: Rs 350 per month

24-month: Rs 300 per month

5GB data + 100 min voice calls per month

2 Large plan

18-month: Rs 500 per month

24-month: Rs 450 per month

1.5GB data per day + unlimited voice calls

3 XL plan

18-month: Rs 550 per month

24-month: Rs 500 per month

2GB data + unlimited voice calls

4 XXL plan

18-month: Rs 600 per month

24-month: Rs 550 per month

2.5GB data + unlimited voice calls

How to buy

The next important question bothering a lot of you could be - how to buy the JioPhone Next? Well, the smartphone will be available in India starting Diwali i.e. November 4. The phone will be available through Jio Mart Retail outlets. You can buy this phone by visiting the nearest Jio Mart Digital retailer or by visiting Jio.com/Next or by sending a WhatsApp 'Hi' message to 70182-70182. The phone can be collected after receiving the confirmation.

SIM card support

Ever since Jio has announced the pricing of this phone, one question we are repeatedly getting is - does it support SIM cards from telecom operators? The answer is Yes. The smartphone comes with dual SIM card slots. However, there are a few ifs and buts. One of these slots is reserved for a Jio SIM.

This means you will have to use at least one Jio SIM on the JioPhone Next at any given time. Also, the mobile data can only be accessed through the Jio SIM. This means that SIM cards from other telecom operators can only be used to make calls.

Hotspot

One of the complaints of first JioPhone users was that they were not able to use the hotspot on the device. That isn't the case with JioPhone Next. The new Jio smartphone comes with a hotspot so you can share your data with other devices and vice-versa.

Other options at this price

Coming to the important part - is JioPhone Next a good deal at this price or are there any alternatives that you can consider? You won't find too many better smartphones under Rs 6,500. That's a fact. There is a Nokia C01 Plus and a Samsung Galaxy M02 Core but, their specifications are more or less the same as the JioPhone Next. If you can extend your budget a bit, there are some decent options like Redmi 9A. For anyone who can't spend a large amount at one go, the JioPhone Next is a great option at Rs 1,999 with the option to pay the rest in small installments.