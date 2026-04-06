Planning to cut doomscrolling? These 5 apps can help save scrolling habits

As the world goes digital, people have started spending the majority of their free time on smartphones, endlessly scrolling through social media apps. This has raised a serious concern about social media addiction among youngsters as well as adults. However, if you’re tired of doomscrolling and want to cut down on screen time, here are five apps that can help shift your attention away from social media.

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5 best apps to stop doomscrolling

1. Minimalist phone app:

As the name suggests, this app turns your phone into a minimalist phone that supports only productivity. It replaces the usual app icons with a clean, text-based Home Screen. While users can still access apps, but removes the colour and visual element of icons. This helps reduce constant distractions from notifications and attention-grabbing visuals

The Minimalist app also lets users block specific apps like social media, which helps prevent mindless usage or doomscrolling. Users can also rename apps or set time-based restrictions for apps. This app is available for both Android and iOS users.

2. One Sec app:

It is a screen time management app, which is designed to reduce unconscious social media usage. Whenever it tries to open any social media app, it triggers interventions like breathing exercises, reflections, or quick tasks to break unconscious habits.

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It also offers customisations to interruptions, and block apps after a set time duration, or set full blocks during focus modes. The progress is showcased in the dashboard that tracks attempts, time saved, and progress.

The One Sec app is available for both Android and iOS users.

3. Forest app:

Forest is a gamified productivity app that helps users stay focused and reduce distractions. It offers features such as blocking apps like social media during focus hours. When users complete their set goals, the app grows virtual trees, but when the rules are broken, the tree starts to die. This app is perfect for short-term focus sessions, and it's available on Android and iOS.

4. Freedom app:

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Freedom is a cross-platform app and website blocker that aims to reduce distractions and boost productivity across devices. Users can create custom lists of apps and websites that will be blocked during focus hours.

What makes it more interesting is that it supports offline work and blocks desktop apps alongside web content, and it works across Mac, Windows, iOS, Android, and Chrome (via extension). The Freedom app also consists of ambient focus sounds to increase focus.

5. ScreenZen:

It is a screen time control app for Android and iPhone that blocks access to distracting apps and sites. Users can set daily limits or timers for apps, and when users hit that limit, the app shows a pause screen with prompts like “Why am I checking this?” and may force users to wait before opening it again.

It also offers to block specific features such as YouTube Shorts or Instagram Reels. It also offers advanced controls such as quick unlock options, cooldown timers, notification controls, grayscale mode, and website blocking.