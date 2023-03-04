Planning to write cover letter using ChatGPT? You may never get the job 

If you like many others out there planning to use ChatGPT to write a cover letter for a job role, you should be careful about what you sign up for. Recently, when a woman used the AI tool to write a cover letter, she forgot to cross-check and at the least, edit the content of the letter written by ChatGPT. The woman's employer decided not to give her the job because it not only lacked personal information but was also a copy paste of everything that was written in the job description.

Mandy Tang, a business owner, revealed in a TikTok video that she received an application for a for a part-time resume writer role in just five minutes after she posted the job on, a hiring platform UpWork. Tang mentions that even though she did not ask the applicants to send a cover letter, the job seeker sent her one. When she first received the cover letter, it looked perfect to her and she almost made up her mind to hire the applicant until she dived deeper into the letter.

"The letter was really well-formed, incredibly well-written, and had literally everything I wanted.But then I looked closer and realized it was just a copy and paste of everything I had put in the job description," She told Business Insider. Tang further mentioned that the ChatGPT even copied her own experience in the cover letter."There was a part in the job description where I had said things like, 'I have run a business for five years,' and then the cover letter also said 'I have run a business for five years," she added.

All hell broke lose when she asked the ChatGPT to write a cover letter using the job description she had posted. The results were identical to what the job seeker had sent. She says they were "word-for-word the same." Tang had suspected but was not sure that the job seeker used ChatGPT to write her cover letter until she performed the test herself.

Tang further added that she wasn't shocked but was appalled that the job seeker did not even bother to edit the content she had copied from ChatGPT. "I just thought it was wild," she said.

As a result of which, the job applicant did not get the job as Tang said that the letter lacked personal information and the language used in the letter was too similar to the job description.