Play announces Playfit Slim and Playfit Strength smartwatches under Rs 5000 with 7-day battery, SpO2 sensor

Play, the homegrown wearable brand, on Tuesday announced two Made in India smartwatches Playfit Slim and Playfit Strength. The smartwatches will be available for customers from November 30 and will be priced at Rs 3999 and Rs 4999 respectively. The company notes that both the smartwatch models come equipped with features like full-touch display, water and dust protection, multiple sports modes, heart rate and fitness tracker, sleep and SPO2 monitor, BlueTooth notification controller that comes with ingenious Playfit applications compatible with both Android and iOS devices. The app aims to assist the wearers in making better lifestyle-related judgments, resulting in an all-inclusive health-centric future.



The smartwatches come with two-pin magnetic chargers. The Playfit Slim comes in a round shape aluminum watch dial. The company notes that it is slim and made for a comfortable fit. The smartwatch comes with fashionable straps in Black and Blue colour variants.



The Playfit Strength has stainless steel for the round dial and a composite body structure made with Polycarbonate and Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, which the company says gives unparalleled mechanical properties and high processability, thereby offering heat resistance properties. It is rugged and aimed at users into sports. Both smartwatches are integrated with a full-touch display of 1.28 inches. They also feature in-plane switching with 240 by 240 resolution.



The Playfit Slim comes with a working capacity of 7 days with 15 days standby time. The Playfit Strength has a working magnitude of up to 5 days with Bluetooth calling feature and has a 7 days standby capacity. The smartwatches can run smoothly for up to 5 days after getting 100 per cent charged in one go. Both smartwatches can withstand dust, water, and dirt on the back of Ingression Protection (IP) code 67. The company notes that users can take a carefree jog in mild rain or use it during their gym workouts and discover the potential of these watches to their extent.



The Playfit Slim comes with a 24-hour sports mode, heart rate tracker, fitness tracker, sleep monitor, SpO2 observer, and inactivity alert. Playfit Strength offers multiple sports modes, a round-the-clock heart rate tracker, fitness tail, sleep monitoring features, SpO2 supervisor, specially designed female health tracker, and watchful inactivity-alert.



The Playfit Strength enables customers to handle calls, messages, and similar notifications without constantly checking their smartphones, and also comes with BlueTooth controlling features. Users can accept or decline calls, check call records or use dial pads, control music choices, alarms, take remote photographs and read messages easily. In fact, if the consumers end up misplacing their smartphones, which happens quite frequently, they can also use these smartwatches to locate their phones. The Playfit Slim also has all the features except for the BlueTooth calling features.



Speaking on this occasion, Hamish Patel, Chief Product Officer of PLAY, said, "These latest product innovations underlines our commitment of offering top-notch and high-standard technology experience to our discerning consumers. Since its inception, PLAY has strived to positively surprise customers with innovatively designed products, weaved around futuristic technologies and at an affordable price. With the introduction of these newfound smartwatches, PLAY aims to strengthen its leadership standpoint in the hitherto Indian e-wearable market so that customers can opt for best-in-class products and services in terms of cutting-edge e-gadgets."