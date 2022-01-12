Playgo Dualpods with up to 30 hours of music playback launched at Rs 1,799

The Playgo Dualpods wireless earbuds have been unveiled in India. It comes at an affordable price of Rs. 1,799 and is now available for purchase through e-commerce sites like Amazon, Flipkart, and PLAY's official website.

Playgo Dualpods pack dual 6mm Enhanced Bass Extra Loud (EBEL) drivers. The high-sensitive driver is designed to offer enhanced sound performance while listening to music with a high-bass audio experience. It features Environmental Noise Reduction (ENR) as well, ensuring a seamless audio conversation in addition to an immersive audio experience.

The Playgo Dualpods has an in-ear design that fits comfortably in the ear. It sports a premium grade microphone that delivers clear voice input and output while calling.

The device supports voice assistants like Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant. Users can accept and reject calls, and even control the volume with a slight touch on the earbuds.

Playgo Dualpods buds are lightweight, weighing just 3.7gm per piece. The Dualpods can run for up to 30 hours with the charging case and 5 hours on a single charge. It has a USB Type-C charging connector for charging.

The Dualpods feature Bluetooth 5.1 that ensures a smooth and reliable connection with smartphones up to a distance of 10 meters. Furthermore, the wireless earbuds are IPX4 water and sweat resistant, which means they can be used during workouts or rain as well.

Play Chief Product Officer Hamish Patel said, "Playgo Dualpods is a designed-in-India, made-in-India, and made-for-India product that stands up to showcase the Indian design and manufacturing capabilities. Promising electrifying, pocket-friendly, and uniquely designed attributes, the Playgo Dualpods will surely find merit amidst the Indian clientele."

The Playgo Dualpods are available in Galaxy Black, Teal Green, and Space Grey colour options.

Earlier, Play had launched Playgo N37 wireless earphones for Rs 2,999. The Play N37 is available on e-commerce sites like Amazon, Flipkart, as well as the company's official website. It comes in Black and Yellow, Teal as well as Red colour options.