PlayStation 5 price in India hiked by Rs 5000, Xbox Series X price likely to increase

Sony has increased the price of its PlayStation 5 gaming console in India amid the global economic slowdown and fluctuation in the currency. The price hike is effective on both disc and digital versions of the PlayStation 5. To recall, the Sony PS5 was initially launched at Rs 49,990 and is now retailing at Rs 54,990. The affordable PS5 Digital Edition which was earlier available for 39,990 is now available for purchase at Rs 44,990.

The revised pricing of PS5 and PS5 digital edition are now listed on Sony's official online shopping site. The gaming consoles now cost Rs 5,000 more than their launch price. Sony earlier hiked the prices of PS5 in Europe, Japan, Canada, Australia, Mexico and China. However, the company kept the prices the same for the US market.

In the meantime, Microsoft is also planning to hike the price of its Xbox Series X. According to some industry insiders, Microsoft could be increasing the prices of the Xbox Series X by almost Rs 6,000. So, Gamers will now have to loosen their pockets to buy the Xbox Series X for around RS 55,990 which was launched at Rs 49,990. However, Microsoft has not yet announced the price hike officially.

Along with the gaming console, it is expected that Microsoft will be revising the price of the gaming accessories including controllers and Elite Series 2. On the other hand, Sony is sticking to the original pricing of the PS5 accessories - DualSense controller, HD Camera, Pulse 3D headphones and PS5 DualSense Charging Station the same. The gaming accessories are retailing at Rs 5,990, Rs 5,190, Rs 8,590 and Rs 2,590 respectively.

Interestingly, both PS5 and Xbox Series X were the top sellers during their launch in 2020. The gaming consoles were sold out within days of their launch. Sony launched the PS5 digital edition at an affordable price while compromising on the dedicated optical disc drive. Both versions of the PS5 include 825GB of PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD and 16GB of GDDR6 RAM. On the other hand, Microsoft launched the Xbox Series X featuring 4K streaming support at 60fps with the availability of 120fps upscaling. The Xbox Series X has 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and 1TB of SSD storage.