PM Narendra Modi to officially launch 5G services in India on Oct 1: Five points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially launch 5G in India at India Mobile Congress (IMC) in New Delhi on October 1. The announcement came from the government's National Broadband Mission Twitter handle, though the tweet is now deleted. However, the IMC official website confirms that PM Modi will kickstart the four-day event with his inaugural speech. It is then the PM will mark the official launch of 5G in India. However, telcos like Airtel, Vi, and Reliance Jio are yet to announce an official rollout date of their 5G services for customers.

Ahead of the IMC 2022 event, here's what we know in five points:

-An official told Moneycontrol that PM Modi is going to be joined by RIL's Mukesh Ambani, Airtel's Sunil Mittal and Vi's India head Ravinder Takkar during the October 1 keynote. The National Broadband Mission reportedly said, "Taking India's digital transformation & connectivity to new heights, Hon'ble PM, @narendramodi, will roll out 5G services in India; at India Mobile Congress, Asia's largest technology exhibition."

-The official added that the launch of 5G services by Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vi will begin in seven cities, including Delhi and Mumbai. Reliance Jio has said that its services would first launch in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Chennai and expand to other cities by the end of 2022.

-Earlier this month, Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that India is gearing up for the rollout of 5G services by October. The Union minister also said that the services will reach more Indian cities and towns by the end of this year. The services will continue to expand next year.

-The Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) under the Company Mobipro Innovation Pvt Ltd is the largest telecom, media, and technology forum in Asia, jointly organised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI). This year, key speakers include Reliance chairperson Mukesh Ambani, Aditya Birla chairperson Kumar Mangalam Birla, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and DoT chairperson K Rajaraman. There's going to be a session on 5G and 6G in India as well.

-In his Independence Day 2022 speech, PM Modi also spoke of 5G in India. He said that the connectivity option would offer 10 times faster speeds than existing 4G. Indian villages would get access to optical fibre, and soon the internet would reach the remotest part of the country.