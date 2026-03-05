Pocket FM partners with OpenAI to expand AI-driven audio storytelling

Audio storytelling platform Pocket FM on 5 March said it is collaborating with OpenAI to integrate advanced artificial intelligence tools into its content creation ecosystem, as the company seeks to accelerate production and global distribution of AI-powered audio series.

Under the partnership, Pocket FM will deploy OpenAI’s APIs across its production infrastructure used by more than 300,000 creators worldwide. The company said the integration will enable writers to generate, localise and publish studio-quality audio series faster and distribute them across multiple languages.

Pocket FM said it has been rebuilding its content creation stack around generative AI since 2023 and now hosts more than 100,000 AI-native audio series on its platform. Titles created with AI tools are currently the fastest-growing segment on the service, expanding at roughly 30% month-on-month.

“At Pocket FM, AI is foundational to everything we do. Our collaboration with OpenAI takes our AI vision to a new level,” said Prateek Dixit, cofounder for product, technology and AI at Pocket FM.

“By combining OpenAI's APIs with our deep content infrastructure and creator ecosystem, we are building something the world has not seen before: an entertainment platform where a single creator in any corner of the world can produce, publish, and reach millions of listeners globally, with the quality and consistency of a full production studio. This is what the democratisation of storytelling truly looks like,” Dixit added.

Pocket FM said the integration will support its global localisation strategy by using AI-driven multilingual and translation capabilities to adapt content for international audiences.

“Pocket FM is demonstrating how AI can help creators scale storytelling for global audiences,” said Oliver Jay, managing director for international at OpenAI.

“Our collaboration brings OpenAI’s technology into their creator ecosystem to support faster content creation, localisation, and distribution. This is a compelling example of how AI can expand creative opportunity, while keeping human creativity at the core,” Jay added.

Pocket FM said its platform currently serves more than 250 million listeners worldwide, with over 12 billion minutes of content consumed each month. The company aims to expand its library of creator-led audio series and bring more titles to global audiences through AI-enabled production tools.