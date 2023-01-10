Poco and Xiaomi may launch new TWS earbuds in India that resemble Apple AirPods Pro

Poco and Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi are reportedly planning to launch new TWS earbuds in India that might share similar specifications, features and even design. As 91Mobiles points out, the design of the earbuds is heavily inspired by Apple AirPods Pro with a short stem and in-ear fitting with silicone tips. The TWS earbuds, rumoured to be called Poco Pods and Redmi Buds 4 Active, may launch in India in the coming weeks, though an exact timeline remains unclear. The publication has also shared renders of the two earbuds in collaboration with tipster Kuba Wojciechowski.

According to the renders, both earbuds will have a black colour, but the alleged Poco Pods will come with yellow silicone tips. The distinct yellow colour is also featured on some of its budget smartphones, such as the Poco M4 series and Poco M5. The stem of the earbud will have a slight texture, likely to help users navigate touch controls. The Redmi Buds 4 Active will be completely black, including the silicone tips. However, the charging case will reportedly be different from that of the Apple AirPod Pro's square-ish case. The report claims that hardware specifications, launch time, and pricing details of these earbuds are still under wraps. We will likely find more details in the coming weeks.

If the report is accurate, Poco Pods will be Poco India's first TWS earbuds in the country. The company offers a bunch of smartphones under its affordable C, budget M and mid-budget F-series. Redmi, on the other hand, already offers a bunch of earbuds in India. The company last launched the Redmi Buds 3 Lite in July 2022. The earbuds debuted with a price tag of Rs 1,999.

Redmi also unveiled three new smartphones in the country recently, namely: Redmi Note 12, Note 12 Pro, and Note 12 Pro Plus. All three smartphones support 5G and come with a chunky battery unit. Although the smartphones are yet to go on sale, the price of the new Note series has increased significantly. After all, the company's Note lineup is known for its aggressive pricing. Note 12 costs Rs 17,999, while the top-end variant's price starts at Rs 28,999.

It would be interesting if Xiaomi priced the upcoming Redmi earbuds on the higher side, similar to the Redmi Note series, due to the rise in the cost of parts. More will be known in the coming weeks once more leaks and the company tip the earbuds' specifications.

