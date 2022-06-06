Poco appoints Himanshu Tandon as India head

Poco India has announced a new country head. Himanshu Tandon has been appointed as the Poco India head after Anuj Sharma retook charge as Chief marketing officer of Xiaomi India last week. Tandon was a part of Poco's founding team. Sharma was appointed as Poco India's Country Director in 2020.

"Leveling up our commitment towards the brand, we are excited to announce a young and dynamic leader Himanshu Tandon as POCO India Head. Strengthening POCO's vision in the country, Himanshu has been a part of founding team of POCO in India and has helped scale the brand over the years," an official blog post noted.

"Whether it was POCO becoming #1 fastest growing brand in H1 2021 or rising to #3 in Online, Himanshu has been instrumental in making this happen. An alumni of Indian Institute of Management Bangalore and Guinness world record creator for the largest number of store launches simultaneously, Himanshu is no stranger to making crazy things happen," the blog post further noted.

In addition, the smartphone manufacturer said that it is increasing the "Quality and After-sales commitment by expanding after-sales reach to 2000+ service centers across the country." "With this expansion, we will be working towards ensuring enhanced customer experience across the country," the company said.

Last week, Xiaomi announced Alvin Tse as the General Manager of India, replacing Manu Jain, who has now moved to a global role. Jain is currently serving as Group Vice President with his base in Dubai.

Tse is currently a Xiaomi Global founding team member, Poco founding member, and former General Manager of Xiaomi Indonesia. Post the transition, Tse will join hands with the current Xiaomi India leadership team, which currently includes COO Muralikrishnan B, CBO Raghu Reddy and CFO Sameer BS Rao.

