Poco C31 with drop notch display to launch on Flipkart on September 30

Poco is set to launch a new C-series smartphone in India during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The smartphone maker has confirmed that the Poco C31 will be launched in India on September 30. Poco has posted an official teaser of the phone which not only confirms the launch date but, also gives some idea about it design and specifications. This will be Poco's first smartphone since the Poco F3 GT.

Poco has tweeted that the Poco C31 will be launched on September 30 during an online event. The image posted by the smartphone maker reveals that the phone will feature a water-drop notch display. The video teaser further suggests that the phone will have thin bezels around the display. The chin remains to be thick.

Poco has not revealed the display size of the device. However, it may feature the same 6.53-inch screen with HD+ resolution as on the Poco C3. Other departments may also get incremental upgrades on the Poco C3. The latter packed a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC while the new handset is tipped to come with a G85 SoC under the hood.

The smartphone is likely to feature a 5,000 mAh battery and may have a triple-camera setup on the back. The phone should also have support for fast charging. The C series is Poco's affordable line-up and the devices are usually priced less than Rs 10,000. The Poco C31 might be positioned in the same category as well. It also means that the device may not get some fancy features like high refresh rate panel or 5G support.

To recall, the Poco C3 was launched last year with a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD display with a waterdrop-style notch and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM. It had a triple rear camera which included a 13-megapixel main snapper with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 lens. There is also a 5-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calling at the front.