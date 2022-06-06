Poco C40 launch set for June 16, here is what to expect from this affordable phone

Poco C40 will be the company's next affordable phone. In an announcement on Twitter, Poco said it will launch the C40 smartphone at a global event on June 16. The C40 will be a part of Poco's C-series of entry-level smartphones and will arrive after a long period of over six months since the launch of the last C-series phone. This will be an online-only event, Poco said, but it is not clear if there will be any India-related announcements there.

A tweeted photo by Poco hints at an "exclusive design by Poco," but there is only so much shown in the photo that points to that design. An outline of the phone shows there will be a square-shaped camera island on the Poco C40 and there will be a fingerprint sensor below it. The area around the camera will likely use a different colour from the rest of the body and will bear the Poco logo. This is Poco's signature Poco Yellow design that the C40 will come with.

The design does not exactly look exclusive. It is very similar to that of the Redmi 10C, which was launched in several markets earlier this year, and to that of the Redmi 10, which was launched in India. Unless Poco surprises with something else, the only thing new about the Poco C40's design will be the Poco Yellow colour option.

Poco is also teasing that the C40 will come with a 6000mAh "high-capacity" battery, without revealing anything else about it, such as its fast-charging capabilities. Poco also confirmed there will be a 6.71-inch display on the Poco C40. It will be the largest ever display on a Poco phone. The rest of the specifications and features are still under the wraps, but even before Poco can announce them at the upcoming event, leaks are likely to reveal a thing or two about the C40.

Poco's last C-series phone in India was the C31, which has pretty much the same design wherein there is a square-shaped camera bump and a fingerprint sensor on the back. The Poco C31 comes with a 5000mAh battery, so you definitely will get a bumped-up battery as and when the C40 arrives in India. The Poco C31 uses a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC with up to 4GB of RAM. It has a 6.53-inch screen with an HD resolution. On the back, there are 13-megapixel triple cameras with an LED flash.