Poco C40 smartphone designed for entry-level users launched

Poco has officially unveiled the Poco C40 globally, and the device is designed for entry-level users. The smartphone will initially roll out in select markets, though its India-specific availability details remain unclear. The Poco C40 comes in three colours and the rear panel includes a big rectangular module that houses the dual rear cameras and LED flash. The camera module takes inspiration from the Poco M-series and it also includes the Poco branding. The back panel seemingly has a leather texture for better grip and to avoid fingerprint smudges.

Poco C40 price

The Poco C40's official pricing remains unclear, and the company said that the smartphone's local availability details will be shared soon. The phone gets two memory variants - 3GB RAM and 32GB and 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Customers will get three colour options - Black, Yellow, and Green.

Currently, Poco sells the Poco C31 in India for Rs 7,499.

Poco C40 specifications

The Poco C40 comes with modest hardware as the smartphone is designed for entry-level users. It gets a large 6.71-inch display with HD+ resolution. Users can enjoy display features like Reading Mode, which is available on new Poco phones. The display panel also gets Corning Gorilla glass protection to repel easy scratch marks and add durability. Moreover, the phone gets an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Poco C40 is thick in terms of build and it weighs roughly 204 grams. Under the hood, it packs an octa-core JLQ JR510 SoC, clocked at up to 2.0GHz. The chipset comes from Shanghai-based JLQ instead of popular chip makers like Qualcomm and MediaTek.

On the back, we get a primary 13-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front panel gets a 5-megapixel selfie camera that supports Full-HD video recording at 30fps. Notably, the rear camera module also houses the fingerprint scanner.

Connectivity options on the Poco C40 include 4G, Bluetooth 5, dual-band Wi-Fi, and a dual-SIM card slot. There's also a 3.5mm audio jack on the top spine of the smartphone. The Poco C40 includes a chunky 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. However, the packaging includes a 10W adapter only.

