Poco C50 confirmed to launch in India soon, to be available via Flipkart

January 2023 is going to be a busy month for many brands because new phone launches have been scheduled. The Redmi Note 12 series and Realme GT Neo 5 are arriving on January 5, whereas the iQOO 11 will be announced on January 10. Now, the launch of the Poco C50 smartphone has also been confirmed. While the company is yet to officially announce the launch date, Flipkart has revealed that the Poco C50 will launch in India soon.

Now that a teaser for the Poco C50 is out on the e-commerce website, you can expect the company to soon confirm the launch date as well. The sources of 91Mobiles are claiming that the launch of this Poco phone will take place on January 3, which basically means next week. The Poco C series so far includes only two phones – the Poco C31 and Poco C3. The Poco C50 will be the third variant in the series.

The naming scheme of the Poco C series is pretty confusing and makes it pretty hard to predict what could be the specifications of the next smartphone. The teaser posted by Flipkart doesn't reveal much about the upcoming Poco phone. It just shows two camera modules, which suggests that the device's key selling point of the Poco C50 could be its camera.

It could feature a dual camera setup at the back or front, which the Poco C31 and Poco C3 smartphones feature a triple rear camera setup. If the company is planning to drop one of the 2-megapixel cameras at the back, then that wouldn't be a loss for you because it offers poor quality shots. You can expect the device to feature basic features like an HD+ display with a waterdrop notch design. It might feature a 5,000mAh battery because this is something that the company has offered with older Poco C series phones. This is just a prediction and we will likely get official details soon.

This will likely be a 4G phone because the Poco C series is aimed at those who want a basic phone at an entry-level price. The brands are yet to make 5G phones available under Rs 10,000 segment. So, this won't likely be a 5G phone. Though, smartphone companies are expected to start offering 5G phones in the ultra-affordable segment later in 2023 because 5G is now available in many Indian cities. So, people would want to buy a 5G phone.