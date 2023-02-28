Poco C55 now up for sale in India via Flipkart: Price, features and other details

The Poco C55 is now up for sale in India and people who want a budget phone can get it via Flipkart. However, do keep in mind that this is a 4G device, which shouldn't be disappointing considering it is still difficult and pretty expensive for smartphone companies to offer 5G phones under Rs 10,000 segment. This is an entry-level phone and so it has features that one would usually expect in the lower price range. The Poco C55 also offers support for the IP52 rating, which is an added bonus. Here is everything you need to know about the latest budget phone from Poco.

The Poco C55 is a 4G smartphone and comes with an effective price of Rs 8,499, according to the details shared by the company. The official price of the Poco phone is Rs 9,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 10,999. The budget phone is available in Forest Green, Cool Blue, and Power Black.

The new Poco phone has a typical design and it pretty much resembles some of the older Poco phones. As for the features, the Poco C55 features a 6.71-inch IPS LCD display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The panel operates at HD+ resolution. The company claims that the device has a scratch-resistant screen with Oleophobic coating. The new Poco phone is also IP52 rated for protection against water splashes. It features a leather-like stitch finish at the back, which is something that one won't see in the Rs 10,000 segment.

Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, which has powered a few budget phones in the past and has a decent chip. It is backed by up to 6GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of storage. The company has also given an option to expand the internal storage using a dedicated microSD card. Unfortunately, the device runs on Android 12 OS with the MIUI 13 skin on top.

At the back, there is a 50-megapixel dual-camera setup. The budget Poco phone has support for Portrait mode, Night mode, Time lapse, HDR mode, and more. On the front, one will see a 5-megapixel camera for selfies. The Poco C55 sports a 5,000mAh battery under the hood. The company has provided support for 10W charging tech, which shouldn't be surprising considering this is a budget offering. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.