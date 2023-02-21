Poco C55 with leather finish and 5,000mAh battery launched in India: Check out price and other details

The Poco C55 has been launched in India. The company recently took the wraps off the Poco X5 Pro smartphone in the Rs 30,000 segment and now it has announced a more affordable phone for those who have a budget under Rs 10,000. The Poco C55 has a typical design and it pretty much resembles some of the older Poco phones. Here is everything you need to know about the latest phone.

The Poco C55 is a 4G smartphone and comes with an effective price of Rs 8,499, according to the details revealed by Flipkart. The official price of the Poco phone is Rs 9,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 10,999. The budget phone will be on sale on February 28. It is being offered in Forest Green, Cool Blue, and Power Black. So, customers are initially getting a flat discount of Rs 500 on the device and Rs 500 off is also available on bank cards.

As for the specifications, the Poco C55 features a 6.71-inch IPS LCD display with 20:9 aspect ratio. The panel operates at HD+ resolution. The company claims that the device has a scratch-resistant screen with Oleophobic coating. The new Poco phone is also IP52 rated for protection against water splashes. It features a leather-like stitch finish at the back, which is something that one won't see in the Rs 10,000 segment.

Under the hood, there is a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, which has powered a few budget phones in the past and has a decent chip. It is backed by up to 6GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of storage. The company has also given an option to expand the internal storage using a dedicated microSD card. Unfortunately, the device runs on Android 12 OS with the MIUI 13 skin on top.

At the back, there is a 50-megapixel dual-camera setup. The budget Poco phone has support for Portrait mode, Night mode, Time lapse, HDR mode, and more. On the front, one will see a 5-megapixel camera for selfies.

The Poco C55 sports a 5,000mAh battery under the hood. The company has provided support for 10W charging tech, which shouldn't be surprising considering this is a budget offering. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.