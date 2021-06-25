Poco F3 GT gets TUV Rheinland certification ahead of Q3 India launch

Poco F3 GT has reportedly got its TUV Rheinland certificate ahead of its India launch. The smartphone was confirmed by Poco last month for the third quarter of 2021. This was after the smartphone maker had decided to cancel all its smartphone launches in India due to the Covid-19 situation. Notably, this will only be the second F series smartphone from Poco in the country. It had made the India debut with the Poco F1 back in 2018.

The Poco F3 GT is tipped to be a rebranded version of the Redmi 40 Gaming Edition. Poco F3 GT was also recently spotted in a US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) listing as well hinting at some specifications. The smartphone is confirmed to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.

The TUV Rheinland certification mentions the model number M2012K10C/ M2012K10I where the 'I' most likely stands for India. The model number is said to be very similar to the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition. The listing doesn't mention any features of the phone and only confirms that might launch in India soon.

However, the smartphone is likely to have similar specifications as the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition. It should feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 480Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR10+ support. The smartphone is likely to run Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 on top.

The Poco F3 GT should be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and could come with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. For photos, the phone may pack a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.65 lens, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor. At the front, there could be a 16-megapixel selfie shooter housed in a centrally located hole-punch cutout.

It may come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone may be backed by a 5,065mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.