Poco F3 GT India launch confirmed for July 23, price to be around Rs 30,000

Poco India on Friday afternoon has confirmed that the Poco F3 GT will launch in the country on July 23, one day after OnePlus is set to launch OnePlus Nord 2 with similar set of specifications. The announcement comes days after Poco India Country Director Anuj Sharma had told India Today Tech in an exclusive interview that the smartphone will launch within July, but the launch event will not clash with the OnePlus Nord 2.

"We were aiming at a July launch and now when I look at the feasibility, it seems possible. So, we should look at a launch within this month," Anuj had said. He added that this was also a good time to check where Poco stands as a brand.

Interestingly though, a listing on Flipkart earlier in the day suggested that the phone will launch on July 22 at 12 pm. However, it was taken down within minutes and an official announcement was made through Poco's social media handles, confirming July 23 as the launch date. The phone will be launched at 12 noon during an online only event.

Anuj had also confirmed that the smartphone should be priced around Rs 30,000 in India. This means that there can be variants on either side of the price tag.

"The smartphone market has changed a lot in last three years. We could have done a simple F1 successor which means cut out everything else and give performance. But, in the mid-premium segment users are not happy with one aspect. Things like the build quality, glass back are all expensive. This would make the Poco F3 GT a lot more expensive than Poco F1 but at the price, will be unlike any other phone," Anuj explained.

As for the features, the smartphone is confirmed to come with a 120Hz AMOLED display with a 10-bit panel and HDR 10+ support. This will be Poco's first smartphone with an AMOLED screen in India. This will be one of the first Poco smartphones in the country to flaunt a premium glass back. Poco has used an anti-fingerprint coating on top of the matte finish. The phone will be launched in India in two colour variants Predator Black and Gunmetal Silver.

The smartphone will pack MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC. The Poco F3 GT is expected to be a rebranded variant of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition which means that it should also have shoulder buttons for easy gameplay and is expected to have a triple rear camera setup which may include a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, it will get a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.