Poco F3 GT India launch tipped for early August, here is what we know

Poco has already confirmed that the Poco F3 GT will be launched in the third quarter of 2021. The announcement was made last month, soon after the smartphone maker resumed its launches in India, after a brief pause due to the Covid-19 situation. There is a lot of hype around the upcoming smartphone as this is only Poco's second F series phone since Poco F1 which was launched in 2018. Back then, Poco was a Xiaomi sub-brand and the F1 marked its debut.

Ever since Poco has announced the Poco F3 GT, there have been speculations suggesting that the phone can launch in July itself. However, a new report from 91Mobiles claims that the launch will not happen before August. The report says that Poco is planning to launch the Poco F3 GT within the first ten days of August.

Poco is yet to make an official announcement on the exact release date but if the report is true, we are less than a month away from Poco F3 GT India launch. This also means that the company might start promoting the device very soon. POCO F3 GT is speculated to be a rebrand of the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition.

IT should also have similar specifications as the Redmi K40 Enhanced Edition. The phone may come with a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+, and punch-hole cutout for the selfie shooter. The Poco F3 GT is expected to be powered with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage that is further expandable via a microSD card.

Interestingly, this will be Poco's second smartphone with a MediaTek chipset. Earlier it had launched the Poco M3 Pro 5G with Dimensity 700 SoC.

The smartphone is likely to feature a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. There is a 16-megapixel camera on the front for selfies. The phone should feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and may ship with Android 11-based MIUI 12.

It is likely to pack a 5,065mAh battery with fast-charging support.