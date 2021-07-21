Poco F3 GT is launching this week, but how much should it cost?

Poco F3 GT India launch is set for later this week. The second F series smartphone from Poco is launching in the country on July 23, Friday. There has almost been a gap of three years between the two Poco F series smartphones. It's kind of surprising as well because the Poco F1 was a huge success and the demand for a successor has always been high. The wait is finally over though, and we are really close to the Poco F3 GT launch.

The smartphone is essentially a rebranded version of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition which was launched in Chine earlier this year. This means it would also come with similar features as the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition.

One major reason behind the delay was a shift in the smartphone industry because of multiple setbacks including Covid-19 pandemic, global chip shortage and increasing prices of components. We have seen multiple smartphone makers increasing the cost of their existing devices as well. And, it will be interesting to see how aggressively Poco is able to price the F3 GT, especially because 'price to performance' ratio is what made the Poco F1 so popular in the first place.

Now, before we discuss the possible pricing of the phone, let's have a look at the expected specifications and features of the device.

-- The Poco F3 GT is confirmed to come with Mediatek Dimensity processor with up to 8GB of RAM. The 5G smartphone will come with support for Dual Channel UFS 3.1.

-- This will be Poco's first smartphone with an AMOLED display. The Poco F3 GT will feature a 120Hz AMOLED display with support for HDR10+.

-- The smartphone will feature dual stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos.

-- The Poco F3 GT should pack a 5,065mAh battery and is likely to ship with a 67W fast charger. This will make the F3 GT a rare phone to have that fast charger.

-- On the camera front, the Poco F3 GT should have a triple rear camera system including a 64-megapixel main shooter, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

How much should Poco F3 GT cost?

This brings us to the most important point Poco F3 GT price. As you can see, the Poco F3 GT comes with a very impressive spec-sheet, which is good enough to compete with most premium smartphones at the moment. The Poco F3 GT will compete with the OnePlus Nord 2 which is also launching the same week. The new Nord is tipped to cost over Rs 30,000 in India.

Poco India's Country Director Anuj Sharma told India Today Tech recently that the F3 GT might be priced at around Rs 30,000 which should be an impressive pricing. At that price, the Poco F3 GT should also be able to undercut the OnePlus phone. There are leaks suggesting that the base variant of the phone can start at Rs 27,999 and if that turns out true, the Poco F3 GT could be the smartphone to beat in 2021.

However, the company has maintained that it wasn't easy to make a premium device like this, and it doesn't want to set unrealistic expectations.

"The smartphone market has changed a lot in last three years. We could have done a simple F1 successor which means cut out everything else and give performance. But, in the mid-premium segment users are not happy with one aspect. Things like the build quality, glass back are all expensive. This would make the Poco F3 GT a lot more expensive than Poco F1 but at the price, will be unlike any other phone," Anuj had said.

How much do you think should the Poco F3 GT cost? Let us know in the comments section.