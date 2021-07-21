Poco F3 GT launch this week: Specs, features, design details, India price, and all that we know so far

The long wait for the Poco F1 successor is about to end, as the brand is all set to reveal the Poco F3 GT. It will arrive on July 23 in the country, Poco has confirmed. While the device is being advertised as Poco F3 GT, it is essentially a rebadged Redmi K40 Gaming launched back in April this year.

Courtesy of the leaks and teasers, we have plenty of information about this smartphone. As per which, the smartphone will be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 1200 SoC. Poco has also revealed that the upcoming device will feature a 120Hz AMOLED panel and a stereo speaker setup with Dolby support. In addition to that, the Poco F3 GT will also come with gaming triggers. Not to miss, it is also be equipped with a heat dissipation system.

Now a leaker has also suggested the pricing of the Poco F3 GT. According to him, the smartphone could ship at a starting price of Rs 28,999 or Rs 29,999. So we decided to detail everything known about the Poco F3 GT so far with all that information in mind.

Poco F3 GT specs and features

--Poco F3 GT is coming on July 23, a day after the launch of the OnePlus Nord 2. The brand is advertising this smartphone as the successor to the original Poco F1. However, the Poco F3 GT is just a rebadged version of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition. Also, the teasers revealed by Poco suggest that the smartphone will follow the same design language.

--The Poco F3 GT has been confirmed to ship with the Dimensity 1200 SoC. It is also equipped with a cooling system that comprises 8 graphite layers and a white graphene layer. With this setup, Poco claims to provide you with the coolest gaming experience ever.

--In addition to that, the device gets gaming triggers to enhance your performance during gaming sessions. Further, the device gets stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and triple microphones.

--As far as the design is concerned, the smartphone will come with a glass finish on the rear. The frame will be built out of an aerospace-grade aluminium alloy. Besides this, the Poco F3 GT will be made available in two colour options - Predator Black and Gunmetal Silver.

--Poco has also confirmed that the smartphone will sport a 10 bit 120Hz AMOLED display. In addition to that, the panel will be HDR 10+ certified with DC dimming. Interestingly, Poco F3 GT will be the brand's first device to ship with an AMOLED panel in the country.

--The smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, which is an octa-core chipset based on a 6nm manufacturing process. The chipset is tipped to be paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Poco F3 GT launch date

Poco is all set to launch its next higher mid-range smartphone in the country. The Poco F3 GT will launch on July 23 at 12 noon. It will be launched through an online event and will be live streamed through its social media handles.

Poco F3 GT India price

A fresh leak coming from tipster Debayan Roy suggests that the Poco F3 GT will be available for a starting price of Rs 28,999 or Rs 29,999. Further, he adds that the top model will go for Rs 31,999 or Rs 32,999. Previously, Anuj Sharma, in an exclusive conversation with India Today Tech, said that the device would be priced around Rs 30,000. He also confirmed that all the variants would be priced under Rs 35,000. So it's possible that the leaked pricing is true.