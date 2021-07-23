Poco F3 GT with Dimensity 1200 SoC launched at Rs 26,999 to compete with OnePlus Nord 2

Poco F3 GT was launched in India on Friday afternoon to compete with the OnePlus Nord 2. The smartphone has been launched with a unique pricing scheme that may confuse a few people but, is claimed to give the early buyers the best possible deal. The Poco F3 GT is only the second smartphone in the F series by Poco and succeeds the Poco F1 which was launched nearly three years ago. Interestingly, the phone is a rebranded version of the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition which was launched in China earlier this year.

The Poco F3 GT comes with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, features a triple rear camera module, a 120Hz AMOLED display and shoulder buttons for gaming. Poco is also shipping a 67W fast charger along with the phone. Apart from the OnePlus Nord 2, Poco F3 GT will also compete with the Asus ROG series by providing gaming enthusiasts a more affordable option.

Poco F3 GT price in India

Poco F3 GT price in India has been set at Rs 26,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, Rs 28,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the phone will cost Rs 30,999. This is the actual pricing of the phone though and the users will be able to grab it for much less for the first few days.

Poco has introduced the Mad Reverse Pricing (MRP) concept with the F3 GT where the phone will sell for Rs 1,000 less in the first week (Till August 2, 2021). In the second week (Between August 3 and August 9), the phone will sell for Rs 500 less than the actual price. Post 12 noon on August 12, the phone will start selling for the actual price mentioned above. The pre-orders will start on July 24 while the first sale begins on July 26.

The customers will also get a discount of Rs 1,000 by making the purchase using the ICICI Bank credit and debit cards.

Poco F3 GT features and specifications

The Poco F3 GT comes with a glass rear panel and has been launched in two colour variants Predator Black and Gunmetal Silver. It is the first Poco smartphone to feature an AMOLED display. The Poco F3 GT boasts of a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and support for HDR 10+. It uses a 10-bit panel and also comes with DC dimming to reduce on-screen flicker.

The smartphone is 8.33mm thick and weighs around 205 grams despite packing a big 5,065mAh battery. Poco is shipping the phone with a 67W fast charger and an L-shaped charging cable which allows you to juice up the phone seamlessly while gaming.

The smartphone packs Mediatek Dimensity 1200 chipset. It is the same processor that has been used on the OnePlus Nord 2 as well. Poco has equipped the phone with two shoulder buttons on top that can be used through magnetic locks.

Poco F3 GT features a triple rear camera module including a 64-megapixel main shooter, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. It may come with a 16-megapixel camera on the front. The phone continues to use a side mounted fingerprint scanner like other Xiaomi and Poco phones.