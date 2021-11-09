Poco F3 Moonlight Silver colour variant launched, priced around Rs 25,600

At its launch event meant to introduce the Poco M4 Pro to the world, Poco has also launched a new colour option of its Poco F3 smartphone. Adding on to the three colour variants, the Poco F3 will now be available in a Moonlight Silver colour option.

To recall, Poco F3 first made its debut earlier this year and a step-up version of it with the "GT" moniker made its way to India late in July. The other models, which do not retail in the country, sport a total of three colour options - Arctic White, Night Black and Deep Ocean Blue. The Moonlight Silver adds on to these.

Here is a look at what the new colour variant promises.

Poco F3 Moonlight Silver price and availability

The all new Poco F3 Moonlight Silver has been launched for a price of 299, which equates to around Rs 25,600. The device will come in two memory options and the starting price is for the model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. A step-up option will offer 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and will retail for 329 or around Rs 28,200.

Poco F3 Moonlight Silver will first go on sale on November 11, starting with the top-end option with 8GB RAM. The base model with 6GB RAM will be available starting November 26, that is the Black Friday sale.

Note that the other three options of the Poco F3 have not been introduced in India to date and it is likely that the Moonlight Silver will not retail in the country either.

Poco F3 Moonlight Silver specifications

As for the specifications, Poco F3 Moonlight Silver will come with the same specifications as its counterparts. It will feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED with (2400x1080) pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1300 nits brightness and HDR10+ support. It is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G chipset that comes with Adreno 650 GPU and memory options as mentioned above. The phone runs Android 11 based MIUI 12.5.6 for POCO.

Optics onboard include a triple-lens camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel ultrawide lens and a 5-megapixel macro lens. At the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter housed in a punch-hole cutout.

Poco F3 is backed by a 4520 mAh battery that comes with 33W fast charging through Quick Charge 3+. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0 and USB On-The-Go.