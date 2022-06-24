Poco F4 5G at Rs 23,999: 5 things to know before you buy this smartphone

Poco's new Poco F4 5G will attract many customers who are looking for a premium smartphone at around Rs 30,000. As a part of its early sale deal, which starts on June 27, customers can purchase the device with a discount of up to Rs 4,000 - Rs 1,000 prepaid orders and Rs 3,000 off on SBI cards. That means its base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and a price tag of Rs 27,999 will be effectively available for Rs 23,999.

If you manage to bring the price down to roughly Rs 20,000 with an exchange offer on Flipkart, it is indeed a sweet deal as you can enjoy a sleek design, Android 12 out-of-the-box, 64-megapixel primary camera with OIS, and 67W fast charging.

However, these features on paper are different from the practical experience that I witnessed while testing the smartphone. I pointed them down in my early impressions earlier this week, but here are five takeaways for early customers planning to buy the product. Apart from that, readers can also watch the review of Poco F4 5G by Fiiber - India Today's tech team.

1. What's inside the box: I often encounter this query as smartphone brands like Samsung are now ditching the charging brick. Brands like Apple are also infamous for keeping the packaging minimal - that is just the smartphone and paperwork inside the box.

In that case, the Poco F4 5G's packaging is pretty elaborate, and you'll receive a clear silicone back case, 67W charging adapter, USB-C to A cable, and even a 3.5mm to USB-C converter for wired headphones.

2. Design matters: Each year, OEMs are finding new ways to make smartphones lighter and thinner. Poco ditched the shoulder buttons that it introduced on the Poco F3 GT for gaming. The new Poco F4 5G is sleek and the design will appeal to many customers. The back panel is made of glass, though it lacks Corning Gorilla glass protection. The 6.7-inch front panel gets a Corning Gorilla Glass 5, which should work well in the long run. However, the phone is still thicker than the Motorola Edge 30, which measures bearly 6.79mm in thickness.

3. Display tweaks: Another notable feature that the Poco F4 5G gets is the Dolby Vision support. There's a dual-speaker system with Dolby Atmos support for a 3D sound experience. In my brief time with the smartphone, I watched shows on Prime and the viewing experience was superb. However, it is not the brightest screen even if Poco claims 1300 nits of peak brightness.

But my favourite is the reading mode that comes bundled with MIUI 13 interface. If you enjoy reading on the phone, the reading mode converts the screen's glossy finish to a paper-like finish, which makes a great difference.

4. Average front camera: The full review of the camera is yet to come out, but the initial impression of the primary 64-megapixel camera is satisfactory. With OIS support, it does capture sharp images with boosted colours and high contrast.

The 20-megapixel selfie camera, on the other hand, delivers average results, as it captures sharp images, but with unnatural skin tones. In my brief usage, the Poco F4 5G failed to detect my skin tone. Images with the front camera at night also look flat.

5. Charging speed delivered: Similarly, the full scope of the battery usage is still being tested, but the charging speed is up to the mark. With the bundled 67W fast charger, the Poco F4 5G attained 50 per cent charge in just 12 minutes. However, the full charge takes roughly 30 to 40 minutes. At times, it took an hour to fully charge to preserve the battery.

