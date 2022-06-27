Poco F4 5G to go on sale in India today, but should you buy?

The Poco F4 5G will go on sale in India today. The device comes with loads of eye-catching features to rival devices in the Rs 30,000 segment, such as Motorola Edge 30 and Realme 9 Pro+. Customers can choose between three storage options and the top model comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. There are also two colour options to choose from, but sadly, no option for the distinct Poco Yellow colour variant.

Poco F4 5G price in India

As mentioned, customers can choose between three storage models and the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage comes with a price tag of Rs 27,999. The next model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs 29,999. The top-of-the-line model costs Rs 33,999.

The sale will begin at noon via Flipkart. As a part of the early sale deal, the Poco F4 5G will be available with a discount worth Rs 3,000 on SBI credit, debit and credit card EMI transactions. Customers will also get a subscription to Hotstar with the smartphone, the Flipkart page notes.

Deals like the no-cost EMI option and exchange offers are also available.

Poco F4 5G specification

For a price tag of around Rs 30,000, the Poco F4 5G gets features like Dolby Vision and Atmos support, which most rival phones in the segment lack. The phone also gets a glass back and polycarbonate frame that contributes to its sleek design and lightweight. However, the phone isn't perfect, and readers can check out our quick review here.

Speaking of the specifications, the new Poco F4 5G sports a 6.67-inch display with Full-HD+ (2400x1080 pixels) resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. The front panel gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and a hole-punch cutout for the front camera. Under the hood, the Poco F4 5G draws power from Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. As the name suggests, the phone is 5G ready.

Its triple rear camera system includes a 64-megapixel primary camera alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro-lens. The primary camera supports OIS (optical image stabilisation) for sharper images and videos.

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, a dual-SIM card tray, and no headphone jack. The Poco F4 5G comes with a 4,500mAh battery with a 67W charger, and the package includes a charging adapter with the same output.