Poco F4 5G to launch globally on June 23: What to expect

Poco has officially announced the launch date of the Poco F4 5G globally. The smartphone will debut at 5:30 PM IST on June 23, the company announced earlier today. Ahead of the official launch, Poco has revealed several specifications of the smartphone, which include Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, triple rear cameras, and Liquidcool Cooling system 2.0. The phone will also come with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

However, we can expect the phone to get more storage options. As the name suggests, the smartphone will come with 5G support. It is also revealed that the device will get two colour options, though we can't spot the iconic Poco Yellow. The display is said to offer 1,300 nits peak brightness, Truecolour display, HDR10+, and DCI-P3 colour gamut. We can expect the device to get a 120Hz of refresh rate.

Moreover, the Liquidcool 2.0 cooling system will comprise a 3,112mm sq vapour chamber and seven-layered graphite sheets. It may boost or at least maintain the smartphone's high performance during intense gaming sessions.

The rear camera module on the Poco F4 5G will include a 64-megapixel primary camera with OIS support. We can also notice a flat-edge design inspired by the iPhone 12 series. An old leak had claimed that the smartphone would get a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display, 67W fast charging support, and Android 12-based MIUI 13 out-of-the-box. Pricing details of the Poco F4 5G remain unclear, though Poco might price the device aggressively to gain an edge over rivals like OnePlus, Samsung, and iQoo.

Poco's gaming-centric Poco F3 GT is available in India at Rs 28,999 for the 8GB RAM model. The Poco X4 Pro 5G, on the other hand, costs Rs 17,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

