Poco F4 5G vs iQOO Neo 6: Price, specifications and top features

Poco F4 5G is the latest smartphone in the sub-Rs 30,000 segment. The premium flagship comes with a Snapdragon 870 SoC under the hood. The same chipset is found in the iQOO Neo 6, which is the company's first smartphone in the Neo series. Both smartphones offer value-for-money specifications and are priced competitively.

The Poco F4 5G is affordable between the two smartphones, and the deal gets sweeter with the introductory offers. So, should you grab the deal and buy the Poco F4 5G or look at the iQOO Neo 6 instead? Here is a quick comparison of the two smartphones under Rs 30,000 to help you decide.

Poco F4 5G vs iQOO Neo 6 5G: Design

Poco F4 5G sports a glass back and comes in two colours - Nebula Green, and Night Black. It has a flat frame design with a chassis made out of plastic. The phone weighs 195 grams and is 7.7mm thick. Poco F4 5G is also IP53-rated for water resistance.The phone has a rectangular camera module for the three sensors and an LED flash module.

At the front, there is a flat display with thin bezels around it. The phone's power and volume keys are located on the right edge. There is no 3.5mm headphone jack. The Poco F4 5G comes with an IR Blaster, a USB Type-C port and dual speakers.

iQOO Neo 6 has a plastic back, which helps it weigh lighter at 190 grams. The phone is thicker than the Poco F4 5G at 8.5mm. Like the Poco F4 5G, there is no headphone jack. The device has stereo speakers, a USB Type-C port and an in-display fingerprint scanner,

The phone's curved frame is made out of plastic. At the front, there is a hole-punch screen. The display is flat and has thin bezels around it.

Display

The Poco F4 5G has a 6.67-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution. Its AMOLED display supports a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, which means the screen will automatically switch between 30Hz and 120Hz depending on the on-screen content. The display brightness can go as high as 1300 nits. Poco F4 5G also comes with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top of the display for added protection against scratches and accidental drops.

The iQOO Neo 6 has a 6.62-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate support. This device comes with an AMOLED display and HDR10+ certification. Like the Poco F4 5G, the iQOO Neo 6 also has 1300 nits of peak brightness.

Processor, RAM and storage

iQOO Neo 6 and Poco F4 5G come with a Snapdragon 870 SoC. The chipset is paired with up to 12GB of RAM on both models. Poco F4's base model has 6GB of RAM, whereas the Neo 6 has 8GB of RAM in its base model. Both phones offer up to 256GB of internal storage.

Software

The Poco F4 5G runs Android 12-based MIUI 13 out of the box. iQOO Neo 6 runs Funtouch OS 12 on top of Android 12.

Battery

Poco F4 5G has a 4500 mAh battery and supports 67W fast charging. The device is claimed to charge from zero to 100 per cent in 38 minutes.

iQOO Neo 6 packs a 4700 mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The company claims that the phone can charge from zero to 100 per cent in 32 minutes.

Camera

Both phones come with an identical rear camera setup. They have a triple-camera setup on the back. There is a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. The main camera on both devices supports optical image stabilisation (OIS).

For selfies, the Poco F4 5G has a 20MP front camera, whereas the iQOO Neo 6 has a 16MP front camera.

Price

Poco F4 5G comes in three storage options. Its base 6GB RAM option with 128GB of internal storage is priced at Rs 27,999. The 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB storage options are priced at Rs 29,999 and Rs 33,999, respectively. With a Rs 1,000 discount on prepaid offers and Rs 3,000 off on SBI cards, customers can buy the Poco F4 5G at a starting base model for Rs 23,999.

iQOO Neo 6 comes in two storage options. The base 8GB + 128GB storage option is priced at 29,999, whereas the 12GB + 256GB storage option is priced at Rs 33,999.