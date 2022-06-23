Poco F4 5G with 64MP OIS-enabled camera, Snapdragon 870 SoC launched in India

Poco has refreshed its F-smartphone series with the new Poco F4 5G in India. The phone also debuted globally alongside the Poco X4 5G, which is yet to launch in the country. The new Poco F4 5G with the 'everything you need' tagline comes with a Snapdragon 870 chipset that also powers smartphones, like the OnePlus 9R and iQOO Neo 6 5G. The smartphone also includes a 64-megapixel primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) support to capture sharper images and videos.

Poco F4 5G price in India

The new Poco F4 5G's price in India starts at Rs 27,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant and goes up to Rs 33,999 for the top 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model. There's also an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option that carries a price tag of Rs 29,999.

The Poco F4 5G comes in a Green and Black colour finish. The company has not launched the distinct Poco Yellow colour option, which some of the more affordable Poco smartphones get. Its sale in India will begin on XX.

Poco F4 5G specifications

The new Poco F4 5G comes with a 6.67-inch display with Full-HD+ (2400x1080 pixels) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display offers 1300 nits of peak brightness and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The back has a glass finish without any Corning glass protection. Naturally, the glass back panel attracts a lot of fingerprint smudges.

The display also gets Dolby Vision support for an immersive movie viewing experience. Users can enjoy MIUI 13's reading mode to protect their eyes when reading at night. The Poco F4 5G comes with a tiny hole-punch on the front panel to house the 20-megapixel front camera.

Under the hood, the Poco F4 5G draws power from Qualcomm's Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. As the name suggests, the phone is 5G ready.

The triple rear cameras are housed in a black rectangular module. The rear camera module includes a 64-megapixel primary camera alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro-lens. The camera app on the Poco F4 5G comes bundled with modes like portrait, panorama, pro mode, hdr, AI scene detection, movie frame, pro colour, tilt-shift, and document mode.

The main rear camera can also record 4K video at up to 60fps. The front camera's video recording is limited to 1080p resolution.

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, a dual-SIM card tray, and no headphone jack. The Poco F4 5G comes with a 4,500mAh battery with a 65W charger, and the package includes a charging adapter with the same output.

Poco is also flaunting the Poco F4 5G's design that measures 7.7mm in thickness. The phone runs Android 12-based MIUI 13.

