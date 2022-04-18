Poco F4 GT set to launch globally on April 26, here is everything we know so far

Poco F4 GT launch date has been officially confirmed. The successor to the Poco F3 GT is all set to launch in the global market on April 26 at 20:00 GMT+8, which is around 5:30PM IST. Similar to its predecessor, the Poco F4 GT is said to be gaming-centric and also offers a unique rugged design to woo all the mobile gamers out there. There are no details on the Poco F4 GT India launch yet.

As per reports circulating on the internet, the Poco F4 GT will basically be the rebranded version of the Redmi K50 gaming edition. To recall, the Poco F3 GT was the rebadged version of the Redmi K40 Gaming edition. So, considering the Poco F4 GT is said to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K50 gaming edition, it is likely to sport the same set of specifications.

The Redmi K50 gaming edition comes packed with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR10+, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on top.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset paired with Adreno next-gen GPU, up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. There may not be expandable storage support. On the software front, the phone runs on Android 12-based MIUI 13 custom skin out-of-the-box. It is backed by a 4700mAh battery with support for 120W HyperCharge support.

On the camera front, the Poco F4 GT includes a triple rear camera system consisting of a 64-megapixel primary Sony IMX686 sensor with f/1.65 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel telemacro lens and also LED flash. For selfies and video calls, the phone includes a 20-megapixel Sony IMX596 sensor on the front.

Some of the other features include -- 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NavIC, NFC, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a USB Type-C port, Hi-Res audio, JBL audio, Symmetrical four-unit wideband speakers, and Dolby Atmos.

