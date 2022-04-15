Poco F4 GT set to launch on April 26, could feature Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC

The Poco F4 GT is all set to make its debut in China on April 26. The company recently launched two Poco phones in the global market, including India. It is now getting ready to announce another phone, which is expected to come with Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon chip. A Xiaomi 21221210G model has been spotted on the Geekbench website, which is believed to be the Poco F4 GT. The listing's CPU information suggests that the device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. If this turns out to be true, then this will be the first Poco phone with a high-end chip.

It is being said that this device will be a rebranded version of the Redmi K50 Gaming edition that is already available in the country. If this happens, then that won't be surprising. In India too, the company is also selling Xiaomi and Poco with similar specifications and the major difference is in the design department. It is currently unknown whether the new Poco F4 GT will also arrive in India.

We do expect the company to bring this Poco phone to the Indian market, considering it launched the Poco F3 GT back in July 2021. But, this one offers a mid-range MediaTek 1200 SoC. If the new one launches with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, then this will likely be available at a much higher price. The Poco F3 GT was made available in India with a starting price of Rs 26,999. Besides, Xiaomi is already gearing up to launch its 12 Pro smartphone in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. The device will make its debut in the country on April 27.

Coming back to the Poco F4 GT, the alleged smartphone scored 1,235 points in the single-core test and 3,555 points in the multi-core test. It runs on Android 12 out of the box. While the key features of the handset are officially unknown, the leaks suggest that the Poco F4 GT could have a 6.67-inch OLED screen with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, there could be a 4,500mAh battery and the company could provide support for the latest 120W fast charging tech. In terms of optics, the Poco phone could feature a triple rear camera setup, including a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, the device may have a 20-megapixel sensor for selfies. As the details are yet to be revealed officially, users are advised to take these with a pinch of salt.