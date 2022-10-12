Poco F5 5G phone specs leak online: 2K display, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and more

The Poco F5 5G is soon expected to launch in India. The device will first reportedly make its debut in China as the Redmi K60 and then it is expected to arrive in the Indian market too. Its predecessor -- Poco F4 -- offered mid-range specifications, and it seems that the brand now has plans to launch a device with top-notch features that one usually gets on premium handsets.

A report from Xiaomiui claims that the upcoming Poco F5 smartphone will come with a 2K AMOLED display, which will be a first for the company. The screen is also expected to have support for 120Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and gaming experience. The screen will have a peak brightness of 1,000nits, which might not be enough in harsh sunlight.

Furthermore, the Poco F5 5G is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which is currently powering the top most flagship phones. Its predecessor was launched with Snapdragon 870 SoC under Rs 30,000 price segment. With more advanced specs, the price of the new Poco phone will likely be higher.

The rest of the details are currently unknown. The device is expected to feature a typical design on the front. There could be a punch-hole display design. The company is also expected to provide support for fast charging and a big battery under the hood.

When will Poco F5 5G phone launch in India?

The Poco F5 5G will likely be announced in other regions once it is unveiled in China. The company isn't expected to launch this Poco phone in India in 2022, considering the brand unveiled its Poco F4 in June this year. It could arrive early next year.

The Indian variant of this Poco phone has reportedly been spotted on the IMEI database, which suggests that the upcoming phone is scheduled to arrive in January next year. It is important to note that Poco hasn't yet confirmed the existence of the Poco F5 5G phone, so users are advised to take the details with a pinch of salt.