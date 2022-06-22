Poco India head speaks on upcoming Poco F4 5G's processor, roadmap for 2022

Poco has been aggressively pushing out smartphones in India and globally to gain an edge over rivals like iQOO, OnePlus, and Samsung. Its next device, the Poco F4 5G, will debut on June 23 to take on rivals like the Galaxy M53 5G, OnePlus Nord phones, and the iQOO Neo 6 5G. Now, the Poco F4 5G with its "everything you need" tagline is special for the company for multiple reasons. Firstly, its newest addition to the Poco's F-line-up, a smartphone series very dear to the company. In fact, Poco's first Poco F1 emerged as the number one smartphone in India sold online in Q4 2018.

Another reason why the Poco F4 5G will be special for the brand is that it is going to be the first device under the leadership of Himanshu Tandon, an alumnus of Jamia Millia Islamia University and IIT Bangalore. It was also under his management role that Xiaomi became the "largest single brand retail network of India" in November 2019 - before he joined Poco India in 2021.

Ahead of the formal launch on June 23, India Today Tech spoke to Himanshu Tandon to learn more about the coming Poco F4 5G. The brand explained why the new Poco F4 5G features a Snapdragon 870 SoC instead of the newer Snapdragon 888 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The senior leader also clarified [vaguely] its plans for 2022 and how it aims to improve offline sales and service.

Recently, a company source confirmed to India Today Tech that the Poco F4 5G will cost under Rs 30,000. The smartphone will retail on Flipkart and will sit in a segment that is seeing significant competition from Motorola and Samsung.

Here's an edited excerpt of the email conversation with Poco India head, Himanshu Tandon.

1. Can you elaborate on the 'everything you need' philosophy?

With Poco F4 5G, we are reverting to our core tenet of "technology that matters" and that shows in the way we have chosen the specs that make up the device - whether it is the most efficient processor available, or OIS which truly makes content creation a joy, or a 4th gen E4 AMOLED display with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atoms which deliver an unmatched audio-visual experience for the users. In short, it is a device that gives you 'Everything you Need'.

2. Why is Poco going with the Snapdragon 870 SoC for their latest Poco F4 5G when more powerful chips are now available? Is this to keep the overall price low?

Through the pandemic, just like any other brands across the globe, we also came to grips with the global chip shortage, rising forex cost and supply chain constraints. A lot of players were forced to transfer the cost burden to its consumers. But we believe in maintaining the price to performance ratio and factoring-in the latest consumer needs is the hallmark of our brand.

Thus, the Snapdragon 870 SoC called for a conscious choice for Poco F4 5G to deliver a sustained performance; and we truly believe that it is one of the best chipsets launched by Qualcomm. Not only this, the Snapdragon 870 provides the best balance in performance and power consumption (as compared to its peers). The chipset is extremely stable when it comes to peak performance and also results in superior power management delivering a comprehensive premium experience for the end user. It runs cooler and drains less battery while still delivering amazing performance.

We skipped the chipsets which are pricey and had heating or throttling issues and chose one which could deliver significant value for our users without skimping on performance.

3. Poco is expanding its offline reach. What can we expect from the brand both in terms of online and offline sales? Should we expect better offers from the offline stores?

The online space has now become half of the entire smartphone market and Poco is a very young brand guided by an even younger TG that is hyper connected. Hence there is ample headroom for growth and our immediate task is to focus on our growth curve in the online space and offer best value for money products and reach the country's hinterlands. Offering the best price to performance ratio, we have become the 3rd largest in online space and are now focused on taking this brand to newer heights.

In terms of offline market expansion, we believe that Poco still hasn't covered the entire online market; for a new brand like Poco, investments play an important part and there is a lot of room of growth in the online market space. But, as our customer base evolves, we will definitely evaluate how to expand our presence in offline stores.

4. Is Poco planning to improve or expand their service centres in India? As the brand is now expanding its smartphone portfolio?

We are working relentlessly to meet our customers' requirements and offer them holistic solutions throughout the purchase lifecycle. Addressing customers' feedback, Poco has entered into a strategic business alignment with Xiaomi service centres. We are increasing our quality and after sales commitment by expanding after sales reach to 2000+ service centres across India, having dedicated Poco brandings.

5. What is Poco's focus for the Indian market and the overall strategy for 2022? Can you please share the brand's roadmap for the next 6 months - anything apart from phones?

From a global standpoint, India is a priority market for Poco. As we continue to expand our portfolio in the market, consumers will witness a lot of synergies and integration with the global launches, upgrades and new features being rolled out on a device, among other things. Looking at the imminent rollout of the 5G spectrum, we want to spend significant time in the need gap and deliver 5G powered devices that would truly re-define users' experience.

The presence of 10 5G bands on Poco F4 5G is a testimony to the fact that a Poco phone will always be a future ready and powerful phone.