Poco laptops in India may arrive soon, hints certification website

At the very start of this month, top executives of Poco hinted at the company's plans to launch products other than smartphones under its brand portfolio. Building on this, a recent listing suggests that the company might be working on its own laptop, inspired by those offered by its sister firm Redmi.

The listing has been spotted on India's Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) by noted tipster Mukul Sharma. As mentioned by Sharma in a new tweet, the listing shows a Redmi G series laptop battery on BIS under the branding of Poco. Though it is not a confirmation that the company will be using it for a laptop anytime soon, it surely can be taken as a very valid hint at the same.

As mentioned in a report by 91mobiles, this is not the first time that such a listing has surfaced, wherein the battery of a Xiaomi device has been shown under the Poco brand name. However, this is the first such indication since the company has hinted at its efforts to expand its portfolio to more than smartphones.

So there is a real possibility that Poco might be gunning for this with the launch of a new laptop. Whether the company will design a whole new laptop or rebrand the one that is sold under the Redmi brand name is yet to be seen.

In case it opts for the latter, we can expect the recently launched Redmi G 2021 to be the first laptop that might be rebranded under the Poco banner. This is because the 55Wh battery spotted on the BIS listing belongs to the Redmi G 2021. In such a case, we know many of the features that the first-ever Poco laptop will come with, like a 16.1-inch display with 144Hz refresh rate, 11th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

Also, know that since the newly listed battery is also appointed by a couple of laptops under the Redmi brand, there is a chance that the listing corresponds to just a replacement battery for the laptops, to be used in repair. Though its mention under the Poco brand sparks the speculations of a Poco laptop in the making.

More information is yet awaited on such a product, if it is indeed in works. Other than that, Poco is expected to announce the India launch dates for its recently launched Poco M4 Pro 5G. Debuted globally earlier this month, the smartphone succeeds the Poco M3 Pro 5G and comes as a rebranded variant of the Redmi Note 11. You can read all about the device here.